The number of people living in extreme poverty will not change, although the world economy could rebound by around 4 percent in 2021, according to a World Bank blog released today, it is a “particularly troubling” picture of India.

This is mainly due to the growth rates of the poorest countries, explain the four authors of this publication, including Andrés Castaneda Aguliar, from the World Bank’s economic development department.

The Washington-based institution said Monday that the number of people in extreme poverty could increase this year from 70 to 100 million due to the economic impact of the covid-19 pandemic, compared to an estimated 40 to 60 million in April.

This increase will erase the progress made in recent years in the fight against poverty and could complicate the goal of ending extreme poverty by 2030.

«Nigeria, India and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, three countries that, according to our data, host more than a third of the world’s poor, will have GDP growth rates per capita respectively of –0.8 percent, +2.1 percent percent and +0.3 percent “, indicate the authors of the blog.

Considering that at the same time the population growth rates of these countries will be 2.6 percent, 1 percent and 3.1 percent, “this is hardly enough for a lasting reduction in poverty,” they add.

In a previous publication, these experts pointed out that sub-Saharan Africa could be the most affected in terms of the number of new poor.

This time, they argue, the situation is “particularly troubling in India, which is home to many of the world’s poor.”

The situation is “practically the same” for sub-Saharan Africa compared to the latest estimates.

In contrast, South Asia may experience “a further increase” in the number of poor due to the pandemic.

The World Bank says that the latest poverty estimates for India date from 2011-2012.

“Therefore, it is very difficult to have a precise idea of ​​the extent of poverty before the spread of the pandemic, and even more so today,” added the economists.

Based on the highest levels of poverty, the regional distribution of people who joined poverty “changes significantly.”

Of the 176 million people who will live on $ 3.20 a day, two-thirds are in South Asia.

Of the 177 million people who will survive on $ 5.50 a day, “many new poor are in East Asia and the Pacific, and few in sub-Saharan Africa, simply because few people there have such a standard of living.”

