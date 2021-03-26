‘extreme mode’ for gamers, HDMI 2.1 and a renewed commitment to Android TV

Panasonic has announced its new televisions for 2021. After meeting its flagship during CES, the OLED JZ2000, it is time to review what the Japanese brand offers us for this year where the celebration of such important events for the sector such as the Eurocup and the Tokyo Olympic Games, where Panasonic plays at home as one of the main sponsors.

Panasonic 4K OLED and LED TVs arrive with a new HCX Pro AI processor, an ‘extreme’ game mode with latency reduction compatible with HDMI 2.1 and an expansion of the availability of Android TV in its mid-range models. Here we leave you with the characteristics of the new televisions and their main novelties.

New OLED range: JZ2000, JZ1500 and JZ1000

The Panasonic high-end consists of four new models. In a first ranking we find its flagship OLED, the JZ2000. A television that has a calibrated professional OLED Master panel by colorist Stefan Sonnenfeld (‘Jurassic World’ or ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’). The JZ2000 offers technologies such as Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker mode and a Technics signed sound with two side speakers to enhance surround sound.

This year, as a novelty comes for the first time the Panasonic OLED in 48 inches. A new size that will be added to the classic 55 and 65 inches. All of them with 4K UHD resolution. There is also a change in the panels chosen for the JZ1500 series, where the Master HDR OLED Professional Edition panel is included, with more brightness. The rest of the range consists of the JZ1000 and JZ980.

Inside the OLED models is included the new HCX Pro AI processor, capable of detecting what kind of image is being played and optimizing image quality in conjunction.

The control of OLED televisions has a metallic finish and shortcuts for services such as Netflix, Rakuten, Youtube or Prime Video are incorporated.

Where the greatest novelty lies in 2021 is in the part dedicated to playing. Panasonic includes ports HDMI 2.1 compatible with ‘Variable Refresh Rate’ (VRR) and ‘High Frame Rate’ (HFR) and features a new ‘extreme gameplay’ to significantly reduce latency, getting “one of the lowest figures in the industry for an OLED TV,” as promised. Additionally, OLED models also include support for AMD FreeSync Premium.

Panasonic offers two different operating systems. The OLED range offers My Home Screen 6.0, an updated version compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa and that has a My Scenery function, where it is possible to choose images or videos and place them as wallpaper. They are also presents the ‘Dual Bluetooth’ connection, to be able to simultaneously transmit to two connected devices, such as two headphones.

Android TV comes to the LED range: JX940 and JX800

In the LED range, Panasonic announces three new models for this first half of 2021: JX940, JX850 and JX800. The first of these models will be available in 49, 55, 65 and 75 inches and as the main novelty is the arrival of Android TV to LED televisions.

In the JX940 range, the HCX Pro AI processor is added that is included in the OLED models and is committed to a 120Hz HDR Cinema Display Pro panel, HDR10 + compliant, Dolby Vision IQ and Filmmaker mode.

The JX940 LED model has compatibility with Dolby Atmos and add an HDMI 2.1 port, to take advantage of VRR and HFR technologies for gaming.

For its part, the JX800 model will be available in 40, 50, 58 and 65 inches and also incorporates Android TV.

At the moment Panasonic has not announced price and availability of its new OLED and LED models. The JZ2000, JZ1500, JZ1000 series and the JX940 and JX800 LED models will arrive in Spain, but not other announced models such as the JZ980 or the JX850.

In Engadget | TV manufacturers play it in 2021: new technologies in a year of consoles, Eurocup and Olympics (Clear the X # 130)