The teams of the category are obliged to make a mixed lineup

Simona de Silvestro, Porsche Formula E team development driver, has been called up to join the Extreme E Driver Program and fight for a seat in the electric off-road championship. The talented Swiss pilot joins colleagues Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky, Jamie Chadwick and Katherine Legge, to ensure their participation in the first championship with mandatory mixed pilots in each team.

De Silvestro has 15 years of sports career, competed in Formula Renault 2.0 regional in Italy, the Champ Car Atlantic, IndyCar Series, was a tester for the F1 Sauber team and then joined Formula E. Another experience in motorsport that he has had Simona is participating in the 24 hours of Daytona in an all-female team. Throughout its history, the asphalt was its competition surface, Extreme E will be its first experience in all terrain.

“I entered electric motorsport with Formula E and had the feeling that it was something new and important. We are all aware that we cannot continue as we are now to avoid the worst effects of climate change,” said Silvestro. “It is exciting for me to be part of a series that is pushing the limits of cars and technology. I have been fortunate to compete in many places, but the destinations of Extreme E are very different: it will be incredible to compete while raising awareness and you change the way people think. ”

As a leader for women in motorsport, Silvestro is delighted with the format and perspective of a new international series that opens up the opportunity for other female riders to make their way in a sport traditionally dominated by men. Last week we interviewed Alejandro Agag, CEO of Extreme E, and he confirmed that in the following weeks new women would join the program. Simona is the first of them and soon there will be more names.

“It is a great idea that has never been done, in most categories it is unlikely that we can get a seat,” added the Swiss pilot. “Having the opportunity to team up with a male driver is going to be a lot of fun. There will be no room for selfishness and it will be a new thing to work with them to try and win races.”

The Pilot Program is designed to promote professional drivers and assist teams in shaping their lineups. The final decision and the autonomy to select their pilots outside the program rests with the teams.

Formula E drivers such as Nelson Piquet Jr., Lucas di Grassi, André Lotterer, Bruno Senna, Daniel Abt, António Félix Da Costa, Jérôme d’Ambrosio, Katherine Legge and Sam Bird are already part of this program. Sébastien Ogier –WRC–, Andreas Bakkerud, Kevin and Timmy Hansen and Patrik Sandell –Rallycross–, Timo Scheider –DTM and Rallycross–, Jamie Chadwick –W Serie–, Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky –TCR–, and Sacha Prost – runner on ice.

