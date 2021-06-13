Extreme E runs out of its Amazon and glacier test due to COVID

Extreme E’s first campaign will be affected by COVID-19. Despite the fact that the championship competes in remote settings affected by climate change and presents logistics with a reduced volume of people, the promoter has decided suspend the two dates disputed in South America due to the high incidence of the virus in the region. Thus, the first campaign of the 4×4 electric contest will not feature the Amazon X-Prix, test scheduled for October 23 and 24 in the Brazilian state of Pará, nor with the Glacier X-Prix, an event that was to take place in Patagonia (Argentina) between December 11 and 12.

Alexander Agag, founder and CEO of Extreme E, explained: “We have been closely monitoring the situation with respect to all locations he had Extreme E chosen for his 2021 schedule and we have chosen to make this preventative decision about our races in South America this year. Our priority is to deliver a calendar of five races that are safe and responsible. for participants, partners and all staff traveling with us. The current travel situation and restrictions have prevented us from visiting the racing areas in advance for the recognitions, something vital for us. Of course, we will continue to support initiatives around these events in both regions.

Steady step of Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor in front of Extreme ELeer news

With the cancellation of the Amazon and Glacier X-Prix, The developer of Extreme E is faced with the difficult situation of finding two new locations to complete a calendar that in its first three has visited or will visit Saudi Arabia (Desert X-Prix), Senegal (Ocean X-Prix) and Greenland (Arctic X-Prix). In this aspect, one of the scenarios that the series contemplates for one of its last two rounds is the Western Isles of Scotland, not so much because of the impact at the level of environmental struggle that a test in this scenario may awaken as for the celebration of the Climate Change Summit (COP26) in Glasgow in November.