Extreme E – Kristoffersson and Taylor win in the desert

04/04/2021

Swedish Johan Kristoffersson and Australian Molly Taylor (Rosberg Xtreme Racing) won the final of the first round of the new championship this Sunday ‘Extreme E’, for electrically powered SUVs, held in Saudi Arabia. With a time of 11:29, Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor took the first victory with a lead of 23.73 seconds over Sweden’s Timmy Hansen and Britain’s Catie Munnings (Andretti United Extreme E).

The French Sébastien Loeb and the Spanish Cristina Gutiérrez (Team X44) stepped onto the third box of the podium, to 1: 38.09 of the winners, weighed down by problems in the power steering of their car. In the semifinal the Spaniards found their roof Carlos Sainz and Laia Sanz, colleagues in the Acciona Sainz XE team. After their good qualifying session on Saturday they could not play the final in the Al-Ula desert.

The Extreme E, created by the Spanish Alejandro Agag and the former Brazilian driver Gil de Ferran, is a competition that brings together ten teams made up of a man and a woman and that is played in five locations affected by climate change with the aim of giving visibility and raise awareness about this problem. The competition also promotes gender equality with the same number of male and female participants.

After the inaugural test in Saudi Arabia, the new Extreme E championship will travel to the Pink Lake of Dakar, in Senegal, the scene of the second test from May 29 to 30. Subsequently, the caravan will move to the Russell Glacier, in Greenland (August 28-29), to the Brazilian Amazon (October 23-24) and to Argentine Patagonia, which will end the contest on December 11 and 12.

The next race will be led by the Rosberg X Racing team of Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor, with the 35 points accumulated throughout this weekend in Saudi Arabia. They added 10 points in Saturday’s qualifying session and 25 more with their victory in the grand final.

They are followed by the X44 by Sébastien Loeb and Cristina Gutiérrez, with 30 units, and the Andretti United Extreme E by Timmy Hansen and Catie Munnings, with 28. For their part, Carlos Sainz and Laia Sanz add up to 26. The Hispano Suiza Xite Energy teams ( 20), JBXE (17), ABT Cupra XE (13), Segi TV Chip Ganassi (12) and Veloce Racing (0) complete the classification of the new ‘Extreme E’ championship after the inaugural test