The first thing is not to risk people's lives. Opening according to regional outbreaks. Not all productive activity or recreation is opening

AMLO clarified that not all productive activity or recreation is being opened, we are gradually restarting the economic, social, and cultural activity of our country.

– "And we will be observing the behavior of the pandemic, the health of the people will not be neglected, that is the first thing, not to risk people's lives": AMLO.

Regional traffic light

If the forecasts of the doctors, specialists, scientists, and mathematicians who make the projections are being fulfilled, he reiterated in his dialogue with the press.

I express that the process towards the New Normal continues with the traffic light, taking into account that the effect of the pandemic is not uniform.

That is to say -he pointed out- It does not have the same effect throughout the country, there are regions more affected than others.

He recognized that in the case of Tabasco the pandemic has not yet subsided and in the case of Mexico City there is no clear decline.

In counterpart, he pointed out that the states of the Yucatan peninsula show a decrease in the number of cases with Campeche with little incidence, Yucatan with a kind of decline, the same in Cancun.

Follow-up epidemic

Expressing that it is a matter of following up on the pandemic as it unfolds in the different regions of our vast country, he said that if there are outbreaks it will return to confinement.

– «Then we are going to be observing what is happening and going, I repeat, to take care of the people's health»: AMLO.

He specified that decisions will be flexible, according to regional outbreaks:

– «We are not going to act rigidly, but flexibly«.

Help from the people

– "That is, if needed, we rectify in some region …"

"… if we see that there are sprouts, we are calling there – we are also never going to do it authoritatively – to help us people staying at home, to protect ourselves, to take care of ourselves": AMLO.

With the EU respectful cooperation vs. narco, not secret operations: AMLO

Operation Blue Agave frozen 1, 939 narco accounts. I respect sovereignty, not "fast and furious" operatives. Fight common and white collar crime

Regeneration, June 3, 2020. The President of Mexico confirmed the freezing of accounts to the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), derived from cooperation with the United States, not through secret “Fast and Furious” operations.

AMLO stressed the result of cooperation with the US that had information on the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG).

In this sense, it confirmed the information of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) who successfully blocked 1,939 bank accounts of companies and individuals.

Of the aforementioned blocks, One thousand 770 correspond to accounts of individuals, 167 to companies, and two to trusts related to this criminal group.

“Basically with the exchange of information and with respect for our sovereignty,” said the president in his Mañanera conference.

He recognized that “There is cooperation” with the government of the neighbor to the north in matters of security.

However, it resoundingly stopped:

– “(…), the only thing that is not allowed are the operations like the one of‘ Fast and Furious ’that let weapons pass into national territory and was kept secret.”

“Not that. Yes there is a letter requesting action in the cancellation of accounts of this group (CJNG): AMLO

70% of homicides in the country for organized crime.

In this sense the president his administration’s commitment to combat organized crime was emphatically pronounced.

These criminal groups cause 70 percent of intentional homicides in the country, he said.

–“We have to continue to confront organized crime to say it very clearly to all crime: white-collar and common crime“He specified.

Finally he pointed out «There is no protection for anyone, as it was before, that the same authority protected groups of criminals, that is over. ”

Not everyone has a guaranteed salary, AMLO on increased mobility

AMLO: «… not all of us have spacious houses, not all of us have a guaranteed salary, that must be taken into account». Asked to continue taking care of yourself.



Regeneration June 3, 2020. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) assured that the increase in mobility registered after the start of the New Normality is due to fatigue due to confinement.

Aware of the needs of the people of Mexico, AMLO recognized that the majority of the population that lives daily does not have an assured salary, so they have returned to their normal activities.

“They are many days, not all of us have spacious houses, not all of us have a guaranteed salary, that must be taken into account, however we must take care of ourselves because the most precious thing is life and health, “said the president.

KEEP CARING

Therefore, he asked the population to continue with hygiene and healthy distance measures, in addition to continuing to care for vulnerable people such as older adults.

“Although many days have passed since we continue caring for them, what has affected us most are chronic diseases”He added referring to conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.

This, since according with health data, they are the diseases that have shown the highest lethality against the coronavirus.