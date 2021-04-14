Extreme bad luck: walking home, he dies when a pole hit by a bus in New York falls

Police say the bus was trying to navigate around a disabled vehicle when it hit the pole, causing it to fall.https: //t.co/0uqg9KVS3m – WNDU (@WNDU) April 14, 2021

Lance Margolin died after spending two days in hospital after being struck by a pole struck by an MTA bus driver in Brooklyn (NYC).

The driver was heading east on Eastern Parkway near Utica Avenue in Crown Heights on Thursday shortly after 7 p.m., when swerved to avoid a disabled vehicle and hit a post on the sidewalk with the side mirror from the bus, authorities said.

Then the post He fell on the innocent pedestrian, causing injuries to his head and body. Margolin, 59, of Prospect Lefferts Gardens, was taken to Kings County Hospital Center, where he died Saturday, the NYPD reported yesterday.

The MTA bus stayed at the scene and no one else was injuredsaid the police. The New York Police Department’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad continues to investigate, the New York Post reported.

Margolin was walking home from a birthday party with his wife Karen Balestire. He was an organ donor, what speaks of his humanity, highlighted his friends.

“This is a tragedy for everyone involved”, said MTA Bus President Craig Cipriano. “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family as they face a terrible loss. We are cooperating fully with the NYPD investigation, and the bus operator has been excluded from passenger service pending a thorough internal review ”, quoted News Now.