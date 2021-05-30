Extreme 9000 Series | News | Market

Extreme Networks has announced the launch of Extreme 9000 Series, a new family of network visibility platforms designed for cloud environments, aimed at service providers, telecommunications operators and large organizations. These are devices type “Network Packet Broker”, dedicated to extracting very specific fields from packets and traffic frames for analysis by other devices. The first platform of this series launched on the market has been the Extreme 9920 platform, designed based on a composable architecture (capable of dynamically allocating resources) to operate natively in cloud environments. Provides highly scalable traffic aggregation, filtering, replication, and advanced network packet processing to be used by analysis tools, in distributed network environments.

The platform offers detailed information about the data and provides the flexibility necessary to adapt to future infrastructure evolutions, allowing service providers to respond quickly to new user demands and to new usage scenarios based on 5G technology.

5G is the first generation of cellular technology developed to operate natively in cloud environments, so most traditional network visibility tools are not easily adapted to new developments and usage scenarios, such as autonomous vehicles or IoT environments. industrial. Given that many of the scenarios that 5G will have are not yet defined, service providers and telecommunications operators need solutions based on this type of dynamic architectures, which are capable of provide visibility in highly distributed and sufficiently flexible environments to adapt to new cases without the need for costly and time-consuming infrastructure upgrades.

The Extreme 9920 platform is based on the Intel Tofino 2 Programmable ASIC, which provides a highly scalable architecture that easily integrates with today’s service provider environments, as well as rapidly adapting to new use cases.

Main features

•Flexible and scalable network visibility– With greater energy efficiency and smaller footprint, the Extreme 9000 Series platforms are an ideal solution for telecom operators and large organizations with highly distributed network environments. The architecture of the new Extreme 9920 offers hierarchical packet management, allowing service providers and organizations to adapt to various scenarios of use of mobile network connectivity, both today and those in development, and provide them with the ability to scale to the level of large data centers and cloud architectures.

•Architecture designed for the cloud– The platform uses an operating system capable of dynamically allocating resources and based on microservices. The architecture design has been done to include cloud capabilities natively, using clusters, Kubernetes and containers, which allows patching without interruption, improving network reliability and reducing operational risk.

•API-based management of microservices: Extreme Visibility Manager provides an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI), allowing you to configure sets of rules and commands for all Extreme Networks visibility devices. It provides total visibility into all aspects of the network, from remote locations in highly geographically distributed areas to services running on the system itself. This visibility solution can be easily integrated with other operational support systems without the need for costly upgrades or replacing existing equipment.

About this release Nabil Bukhari, CTO and CPO of Extreme Networks, commented: “With this new smart grid visibility solution, Extreme is reducing complexity and minimizing the chances of errors by allowing service providers to more easily adapt and scale to new use cases without the need for to predefine each scenario in a specific way. Our long experience in developing highly scalable visibility solutions puts Extreme in a unique position to provide the visibility service providers need to prepare for a data-driven, dynamic and distributed future. ”