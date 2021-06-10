ExtremaMotor routes: this is how these car routes are

Two years ago the ExtremaMotor routes, ExtremaMotor’s main axis with which it was sought to connect with car lovers in a special environment. Going out to ride with your car, discover new landscapes and enjoy the gastronomy of each place is a set of factors that have always characterized car routes, following this pattern the ExtremaMotor Routes but with a personal touch. After the postponement of the second ExtremaMotor Route, they return on June 12 promising a purer experience.

It is not easy at all. It seems more and more complicated to continue enjoying those pure sensations that the driving. Restrictions, taxes and circumstances that do not invite crowding. Enjoying in the company of other car lovers has always been special, getting to know other models and learning from whoever accompanies you. Can we keep doing it?

The Next June 12, the second ExtremaMotor Route will be held in Zafra, Badajoz. It will have as its epicenter the city of Badajoz but it will travel the best roads in the southwest of the Extremadura community, caressing the border with Portugal. As in its first edition, the backbone of the event will be the cars, the protagonists being supercars, pure sports cars or sports versions of well-known models. To these will be added the aforementioned landscape and gastronomy of the land, having breakfast in one of the main wineries of the community to finish eating in a well-known restaurant in the Zafrense town.

Currently they have hung the full poster, although if you are interested in participating you should send an email to contacto@extremamotor.es indicating your full name, telephone and vehicle. Likewise, in the following link you have a contact form to be able to complete the pre-registration. The organization will open the waiting list in case any place is left free.

ExtremaMotor is specialized in the organization of routes and tests of high-performance vehicles on its YouTube channel ExtremaMotor. In addition, they have a Digital Marketing service specialized in companies in the motor world. You can visit them on their social networks @extremamotor or on their website www.extremamotor.es.