Extremadura will not appeal the curfew rejected by the Superior

Extremadura will abide by the decision of the Extremadura Superior. The Governing Council of the Junta de Extremadura, meeting this Saturday in an extraordinary session, has agreed to abide by the decision of the Justice not to ratify the agreement of this Friday by which it limited nighttime mobility in the towns of Plasencia, Jaraíz de la Vera and Madroñera.

In addition, the regional Executive has decided not to intervene in the limitation of the hours and in the capacity of the nightlife of said localities, understanding that this measure “in some localities yes and others no, produces a very reduced effect on the prevention of the disease. serious and an injury to economic activity “.

In this way, the Extremadura Government has advanced in a statement that will continue to apply the alert levels and the measures provided for in the covid-19 traffic light, in such a way that decisions in this regard will be adopted for the entire autonomous community.

Perimeter closures

However, the perimeter closures of the localities for which judicial ratification has been obtained will be applied, that is, for Trujillo, Jaraíz de la Vera and Montehermoso, which will “foreseeably” be published in DOE next Monday.

