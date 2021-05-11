Extremadura will host the qualifying rounds for promotion in Second B

04/30/2021 at 12:08 PM CEST

The last season in the history of the Second Division B will conclude with a spectacular promotion play-off with single-game qualifiers, in four different venues and over two weekends full of football in Extremadura.

The stadium Nuevo Vivero de Badajoz, Francisco de la Hera de Almendralejo, Romero Cuerda de Villanueva de la Serena and Municipal Vicente Sanz de Don Benito They will be the venues for the twelve games, which in two eliminatory rounds will award four places for promotion to professional football on the weekends of May 15-16 and 22-23.

The 16 best teams from the first two phases of Second Division B -among which Barça B may be- will play this spectacular play-off in single-match qualifiers, with extra time and without penalties except in the case of two teams that have occupied the same position in the previous phase of the competition, since if this is not the case, the best classified will be the one who passes the tie if the tie persists after extra time.

The necessary restructuring of the competitions designed by the Royal Spanish Football Federation will put an end to the end of this season to the Second Division B, which had been in dispute since 1977, to give way from the 2021-2022 exercise to the First, Second and Third RFEF , becoming the first of them since its birth in the category of excellence within non-professional Spanish football.

The dispute of this exciting play-off in these four Badajoz towns will thus put a golden finale to Second B after a historic season with 102 teams, 4 of which will be promoted to professional football solely and exclusively for rigorous sporting merits.