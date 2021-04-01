Extremadura will have the first battery factory in Spain and Southern Europe

Project developed in the last two years

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

The factory, which has nothing to do with the one that has sparked the fight between different CCAA and that Industry announced, will involve the investment of up to 400 million euros until 2025. It is within a vertical project that also includes a lithium mine and a cathode factory. In total, more than 1,000 million in investment and 1,615 direct jobs.

The news had been advanced by Reyes Maroto, the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism and was later confirmed from the political arena. Extremadura have the first battery factory in Spain and Southern Europe.The minister pointed out that it is a private project “that has been working on for two years and is headed by a Spanish company (Phi4Tech).

In other words, it has nothing to do with the battery plant that will be installed thanks to the public-private consortium in which the State, VW-Seat and Iberdrola already participate, although it is open to more partners, and which has made several CCAA compete to host it. Mainly, Aragn and Galicia since Catalonia did not even have to present its candidacy when, from the beginning, it was stated that “it would be close to Martorell”. A phrase that Industry later nuanced, pointing out that this location will be decided by a group created expressly and that they act with “rigor and transparency.”

In addition, the Extremadura factory will be part of the only vertical battery project in Europe, since It will also include a factory to manufacture cathodes and two mines, one of them for lithium. In total, more than 1,100 million of investment that will create up to 1,615 direct jobs.

The cell factor for Lithium batteries will be located in the Badajoz Logistics Platform and it will have a planned final capacity of 10 GWh / year, although it could reach 20. The idea is that it will start operating in 2023 with a fifth of that capacity. For its part, the cathode factories will be in an undetermined place in the province of Cceres.

The exploitation of the Las Navas lithium deposit in Caaveral (Cceres), to be carried out by Lithium and which also includes the reopening of the Aguablanca nickel mine in Monesterio (Badajoz). That is to say, nothing to do with the controversial lithium mine that is being opened in the nearby capital of Cceres.

“This is good news for the sector, after those announced this week by Seat and Renault, and it will come in handy for a region like Extremadura,” said the minister. In addition, different companies, entities and universities from other Autonomous Communities also participate,.

