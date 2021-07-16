Extremadura will establish mobility restrictions based on incidence and hospital pressure

The Roman Theater of Mérida, on June 25. (Photo: Europa Press via .)

The coronavirus is out of control in Extremadura. The Board will propose population mobility restrictions to reduce cases based on the levels of covid-19 incidence and hospital pressure. And all because there is a “sustained increase in cases that show that there is uncontrolled community transmission of the virus in the region.”

The second vice president and counselor for Health and Social Services, José María Vergeles, has been commissioned to announce these measures at the press conference after the agreements of the extraordinary Governing Council.

As Vergeles has pointed out, the decisions that are made are not based “exclusively on incidence but take into account the levels of serious disease that compromise the health of Extremadura” and will be adopted by locality and not in a general way.

Vergeles has specified that in populations of less than 1,500 inhabitants “specific measures” will be adopted by the corresponding health areas, regardless of the levels of incidence and hospital occupancy, given that “in small towns the incidence figures are reached with very few cases ”.

And in localities with between 1,500 and 14,999 inhabitants, if the cumulative incidence exceeds 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days but the hospital pressure criteria are not exceeded, the closure will be proposed to the Superior Court of Justice of Extremadura (TSJEX). perimeter of the municipality for 14 days, reviewable at 7.

In the event that in these localities the incidence of 500 cases is exceeded at 14 days and the hospital occupancy in acute beds is equal to or greater than 2%, the Governing Council will propose to the TSJEX the perimeter closure and the reduction of mobility from one to six in the morning.

No evidence that the perimeter closure of large cities is effective

With respect to populations with more than 15,000 inhabitants, “for which there is no evidence that the perimeter closure is effective”, if the incidence figures (500 cases) and also those of hospital occupancy are exceeded (two percent or more occupancy of acute care beds or ten percent in ICU) the limitation of mobility from 1.00 to 6.00 hours will be proposed, according to the Board.

“These criteria are aimed at the focus of the problem without affecting other localities where incidence figures or hospital pressure are not given,” said Vergeles, while expressing “the pain of the entire Governing Council for having to Adopting these measures in the towns of Extremadura is not our wish, but the accumulated incidence figures maintained together with an increase in hospitalization lead us to ensure the right to health combined with the principle of minimal intervention to do the least damage. possible ”, has settled the counselor.

However, the Governing Council of the Board will meet this Saturday, July 17, to analyze the situation and take new measures after the rejection of the High Court of Justice of the curfew requested by the Extremadura Government for Plasencia, Jaraíz de la Vera and Montehermoso.

The regional administration, in a press release, explained that,

“How could it be otherwise”, “respects and abides by” the Court’s decision.

The extraordinary Governing Council approved this Friday to transfer to the Extremadura high court its proposal to establish a limitation of night mobility in Plasencia, Jaraíz de la Vera and Montehermoso.

