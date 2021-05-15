Extremadura asks to continue vaccinating after the “incident” with children under 60 years of age

The second vice president and counselor of Health and Social Services of the Junta de Extremadura, José María Vergeles, has asked that citizens continue to trust the Vaccination Strategy against covid-19 after ehe “incident” occurred in Cáceres with people over 60 years of age who have received a dose of AstraZeneca by mistake.

Thus, he wished “all the tranquility” to the people affected by the “incident”, as well as “all the peace of mind in the world” to the professionals who work in the vaccination teams and that they were the ones who “realized” the error, something that in their opinion also shows that “the controls work.” In this way, to questions from the media on the occasion of their attendance this Friday at the commemorative acts of La Batalla de La Albuera (Badajoz), Vergeles also defended that “when an incident occurs in terms of patient safety” the “best” What can be done is to analyze it “well” to “prevent future errors”.

“What you have to do is learn. When investigations are opened in Health about certain incidents that may affect the administration of a drug, a surgical intervention, the millions of health acts that are carried out in the health system, you should always have a vision of evaluation and improvement, not to use them from a punitive point of view but for evaluation and improvement so that these incidents do not occur and so that we have an increasingly secure health system, “he said.

More than 350,000 doses administered

Thus, he highlighted that in Extremadura more than 350,000 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered, and after regretting that “incidents” of the characteristics of Cáceres may occur, he has asked that “understand that we are in a very complicated vaccination process where there are many vaccine changes at the same time, where there are many defined groups, “he said.

At this point, he added that that is why the Board has “always” bet on ages, because “ages seem to us to be the fastest, most agile way and probably even that there are fewer incidents at the time of vaccination. “. In this sense, again about the vaccination of Cáceres this week with AstraZeneca by mistake to people under 60 years of age, has said that “there is no problem” and has referred to yesterday’s statements by the Health Manager of Cáceres that “he made the appropriate declarations”, although he has reiterated the “apologies that he has requested”.

At the same time, it has launched a “message of reassurance to all those people”; and after recalling that there are “more than 30,000 people in Extremadura alone who are vaccinated with this vaccine (AstraZeneca)”, he stressed that “it is true that it is not recommended, but it is not scientifically prohibited either.”

“And therefore tranquility, we are going to do a very strict follow-up of the symptoms that these people present throughout this time “, Vergeles has reiterated, who has also highlighted the “magnificent work” that the vaccination team has done, that “as you can imagine has a tremendous displeasure because logically no one likes these things to happen,” he pointed out.