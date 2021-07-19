Extradition of 10 Guantánamo prisoners approved

15 minutes. The Guantanamo prison still holds 39 people in detention, ten of whom have already been recommended for extradition, a senior US official reported Monday.

In addition, the Periodic Review Body (PRB) is studying the cases of seventeen other inmates at this facility. Another ten are reviewed by a military commission and the remaining two have been convicted.

These are the updated data provided by the US Administration. As part of the information, they announced the extradition of the only Moroccan detainee who remained in Guantánamo, Abdul Latif Nasir.

Nasir has just been extradited by the United States, and as soon as he arrived in his country he was arrested for possible terrorist crimes.

The sources of the US Administration explained that the State Department is in charge of diplomatic negotiations with other countries for the future extraditions of the prisoners who remain in Guantánamo.

The PRB process determines whether a detainee under the law of war should continue to be detained. This particular court is made up of representatives of the US intelligence community, the departments of State, Defense and National Security, among others.