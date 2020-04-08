Extraction, movie starring Chris Hemsworth launches official trailer | Instagram

The Netflix platform will bring us back to the acclaimed Chris Hemsworth in the long-awaited movie Extraction of the Russo brothers and fortunately the new one is now online official trailer.

Today Netflix gave us a good morning by surprising all action movie fans with the new trailer for the movie Extraction featuring actor Chris Hemsworth.

Something that was too surprising was the participation of the Russo brothers, who worked with Hemsworth in Avengers: Endgame.

This is the first of several projects that come between the Russo brothers and the Netflix platform.

This time Chris is a mercenary who accepts a life and death mission to rescue a kidnapped child who is the son of one of the most dangerous criminals in the world.

In the trailer we can see Chris in very intense fights and chase scenes with explosions set in India.

The film that was shot in locations in India and Thailand, giving it the necessary and perfect environment.

Extraction is directed by the film specialist Sam Hargrave who also participated in the movie Avengers: Endgame but on that occasion he participated as a stunt coordinator.

Director Sam Hargrave was also in charge of the script adapted from the film and it was produced along with his brother Anthony.

He world premiere of the film is planned for the next April 24 and it will be exclusively on the Netflix streaming service.

On the other hand, Hemsworth also has ahead of him the filming of a new installment of “Thor” which will be directed by the writer and director Taika Waititi and which is scheduled to be released for the 2021, like another movie for Netflix.

So happy to finally be able to share the trailer for EXTRACTION with you all! This has been a difficult few months for all of us, and we hope this will provide a bit of entertainment while we are all staying home. April 24th on @NETFLIX. https://t.co/dmwlSSIOVn – Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

April 7, 2020

Chris through his account Twitter and Instagram He shared how he felt about the film that is about to be released.

Very happy to finally share the ‘Extraction’ trailer with all of you. These are being difficult months for all of us, and we hope that this film brings us some entertainment while we all stay at home, ”wrote the actor.

