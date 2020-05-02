Editorial: Cinema & Series / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Extraction was launched exclusively for Netflix on April 24, and the action movie looks set to set a new record for the streaming service. Netflix projects that 90 million households will see the film during its first four weeks, which would surpass the previous record holder and even far exceed the successful documentary series. Tiger king.

Netflix previously reported that the movie Michael Bay 6 Underground had been seen by 83 million people in its first four weeks, meaning it would lose its throne for Extraction. However, it is unclear how many people saw the film in its entirety.

Tyler Rake is kicking ass. 👊💪💥💥💪👊 EXTRACTION is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on Netflix – with a projected 90 million households getting in on the action in the first 4 weeks. Thanks to everyone who watched so far! pic.twitter.com/WqZWrW2gBV – NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 2, 2020

You can read: Food Wars !: Shokugeki no Soma joins Netflix catalog in May

Netflix It originally required a title to be viewed 70 percent or more to count for a view, but this has been changed to two minutes or more. It is done to create parity between shorter and longer titles, but it could also make it difficult to measure the actual popularity of a movie.

Extraction It is a total action blockbuster and enjoyable for the public from start to finish. Chris Hemsworth is in top form in the movie full of shootings that is inspired by John wick for his work with the camera and his shootings.

We remind you that Tarreo.com There is also Instagram and Twitter as @TarreoGamer Follow us!

(Source)

Editorial: Cinema & Series / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

.