Extraction is Netflix’s latest hit that is poised to become the company’s highest rated original movie ever. Since the hits can’t be missed just like that, they just revealed that Extraction 2 is already in development. However, it seems that it could be a turn towards the past for what would be a prequel.

Extraction stars Chris Hemsworth; It was written by Joe Russo, one of the directors of Avengers: Endgame, and directed by Sam Hargrave. The film, based on the graphic novel City of Ande Parks, follows the risky footsteps of a mercenary who must rescue the son of an Indian drug trafficker who was kidnapped in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Without mentioning any spoilers about Extraction, we will say that the outcome of the film marked an open ending that could succumb in a sequel. The end left several questions, but everything seems to indicate that the project is about to go back one step.

In an interview with Deadline, Joe Russo confirmed that the agreement to develop Extraction 2 has already been closed, he said. “We are in the formative stages of what history can be,” he added.

“We are not yet committed to whether that story advances or goes back in time. We leave a great ending loose that leaves question marks for the public, ”said Russo.

However, like Russo, Hargrave has said that he would also like to explore the past of the main characters of David Harbor and Hemsworth. “There is a lot of power,” Hargrave told Collider. “The beauty of an ambiguous ending is that there are so many ways you can go. You can go forward or backward. Either way you look at the timeline, they are very interesting stories, “he explained.

There’s no release date for Extraction 2 yet, but at the moment, Netflix expects that the film will be seen in 90 million homes in the coming weeks.

