Extract water from the air both at night and during the day

Fresh water is scarce in many parts of the world and must be obtained there at great cost. Communities near the ocean can desalinate seawater for this purpose, but doing so requires a great deal of energy. Away from the coast, often the only option other than tanker visits is to condense atmospheric moisture through cooling, either through processes that equally require a large input of energy or through the use of “passive” technologies. “that take advantage of the oscillation of the temperature between day and night.

However, with current passive technologies, as is the case with many systems that collect dew, water can only be drawn at night. This is because the Sun heats the collecting material during the day, making condensation impossible.

Iwan Haechler’s team from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH) has now developed a technology that, for the first time, makes it possible to extract water 24 hours a day, without input of energy, even under a scorching sun.

The new device essentially consists of a glass with a special coating, which reflects solar radiation and also radiates its own heat into the atmosphere. Thus, it manages to cool down significantly below room temperature.

At the bottom of this glass, water vapor from the air condenses into water. The process is essentially the same as for poorly insulated windows in winter.

The pilot condensation system, installed on the roof of one of the buildings of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich. (Photo: ETH Zurich / Iwan Hächler)

Haechler and his colleagues have published details of their technological advance in the academic journal Science Advances, under the title “Exploiting radiative cooling for uninterrupted 24-hour water harvesting from the atmosphere.” (Source: NCYT from Amazings)