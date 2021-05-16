Extra! SEAT 600, award for the best utility vehicle in history

According to the magazine “A Contracorriente”, after facing the best utility vehicles of today against the SEAT 600, they consider the veteran and beloved model manufactured in the free zone of Barcelona as the clear winner of the test. The SEAT 600 has been voted the best utility in history. Do you want to know what have been the reasons for this well-deserved award?

A little history

The first SEAT 600 came out of 57 from the SEAT factory. As you know, the 600, is actually a Fiat 600 that in addition to Italy was sold in other countries, such as Argentina, or even in the former Yugoslavia It was manufactured under the name Zastava. Of the 600, of Seat, there were several versions; N, D, E and L special, which differ above all in the opening of the doors (mirabragas in the first models or suicide door), in some details such as flashing, mustaches, fuel tank and engine power. On the basis of the 600 there were also versions such as the Seat 800 of the Costa bodybuilder “the four-door 600”, which was even used as a microtaxi in some places in Spain.

65,000 pelas, a waiting list worthy of the best of Ferraris and nicknames like pelotilla, seilla, el navel, made the SEAT 600 the most beloved car of the Spanish. Y today they have named him the best utility vehicle in history.

In town today

The SEAT 600 is a car that performs well in the city even today, even more so with the new limitation in some areas at 30 km / h. The 600 at rates of 70, 80 is handled with ease, according to the magazine “A Contracorriente” these are the main characteristics that make it the best utility in the world. You will avoid fines, if you are fined it will not be because you exceed a lot in speed, you will park well, everyone will greet you on the street. The SEAT 600 is like a fish in water in the city, even more so in historical centers with sharp curves, narrow streets and cobblestone pavements.

Its size, key in the victory of the distinguished award

If you realize, all the cars have grown a lot. Before the Spanish went on vacation with the 600, loaded to the brim, with too many people inside. Now it seems that even with an Audi Q7 there is not enough space. The evolution of the utility has been clear, grow and grow. In fact, any utility vehicle today is bigger than the first Golf, the Mk1, and of course, they are more than twice the size of a 600. City size matters. To drive through narrow streets, park, stop for a moment to leave an order, the bigger a city car is, the worse.

At your controls.

If you’ve never driven a 600, the first thing you have to get used to is its engine, clutch and gearbox. Well, also to the brakes. Its engine has to be stretched a little bit, it cannot be driven like a modern utility vehicle, otherwise on the first slope it will collapse. You have to take it a little cheerful laps, it does not have as many basses as the current utility vehicles, although the most modern, with three-cylinder engines (one less than the 600), are not brilliant in the bottoms either, especially since they are usually turbo engines. The address of the 600 gives you a lot of information, much more than any current car, keep in mind that you do not have electronics. One of the things that have convinced the magazine the most to choose it as the best utility in history is that it has an analogue box, where you have the essentials: speed, fuel level, temperature, dynamo light and oil pressure. With that information, you have enough to spot a car problem and fix it before it’s too late. In the new utility vehicles, you have a lot of things that it does, that you take your eyes off the road with the danger that that carries. Some utilities in the test did not even have the possibility to see the temperature, which leads to the following fear: if the water pump breaks, you will not know it and you will also break the cylinder head gasket.

The gears of the SEAT 600 are well staggered for the city, other vintage rivals, such as the Citroen Dyane, have longer gears and it is a bit more uncomfortable to have to stop, leave, stop, start. Regarding the current models, some with 6 or 7 gears, the latter, you hardly use them in the city. With 4, since you have the 600, that’s fine. When it comes to parking, the 600 fits anywhere in the city. You all know how complicated it is to find a parking space, with the 600 you will not have problems. The only but is its sheet metal bumper, that those parking touches will be noticed more than in the current plastic ones.

Economy.

Having a SEAT 600 is much cheaper than having a current city car. For 3000 euros, you could have one, but that is not where it is most noticeable. The insurance will cost you about 80 or 100 euros. In some municipalities, it is exempt from road tax and also, most importantly, you can do the maintenance yourself.

In today’s city cars it is impossible to change even a light bulb, in the SEAT 600, you can easily see the oil level, the radiator water, change a light bulb, if you dare even change the belts. The mechanical part of the SEAT 600 is visible and with easy access, ready for its users to want to dare to touch it. In fact, when you bought it new, it came with some tools to do the maintenance and practically all the users who had a 600 in their day, know and have changed points, belts, delco, they know where the water pump is, the oil, which now almost no one knows how to do. Can you distinguish the engine parts in a modern utility vehicle?

The tires of a 600 can last a lifetime, they will surely expire before they wear out and due to their fair power, lack of electronics and low weight (important) they are not gasoline drinkers; that by the way, it will be easier for you to refuel thanks to the fact that the tank is in front and not to one of the sides. With this, you can go to any supplier.

In addition, the SEAT 600 is not going to be devalued and the spare parts, which still exist and are many, do not cost as much money as the current ones. You will not lose money with your purchase. An urban utility, it must be economical and here the SEAT 600 won by a landslide.

Safety

This is where the 600 almost lost the lead when it came to scores, It is true that modern city cars are safer. They have an airbag, they brake better, they even have beeps so you don’t get caught up in the one in front. However, as we said before, it does not have as much entertainment inside which makes you less confused. It also has an anti-sleep sensor, that is, the sound and noise of the engine inside. Sometimes modern cars are so smooth and quiet that you have a hard time not closing your eyes with exhaustion.



On the other hand, you can always improve the Security of the 600. At the time it was used to put the front discs of the SEAT 850. With front disc, it is something else. The front belts, because it does not carry the rear, of the 600 leave much to be desired, but he checked, most of the cars around you will respect you, give way to you and be careful with you, after all, you are living history.

Undoubtedly, what the current utility vehicles have changed the most and best is in the safety of their occupants. If the engine seems insufficient for overtaking to scooters and electric bikes safely, you can put the 127 the 903, there are also 1010, an abarth…. But the 903 is practically the same, but with more displacement and almost double the power. Another safety element is that in summer, with the suffocating heat that can harm you when driving, you will leave it parked and you will walk.

Ecology

The 600 wasn’t born in the days when ecology was so prevalent, but it was already green with its little engine. Here, things are even but the SEAT 600 has defended itself like a cat belly up. In his favor, you buy a recycled carThat is to say, I heard you saying, don’t buy animals, but adopt? It is a clear example of carrying a 600 through urban centers, there is nothing better for the environment than taking advantage of the resources already produced. Its crankcase carries less liters of oil than the competition, the tires you will change once in your life and regardless of beliefs, if the 600 is well tuned, the pollution is almost the same as a modern car. Some ITV stations rub their eyes when measuring it. It’s not a hybrid, but you won’t have to ditch lithium-ion batteries. Brakes wear out later, maintenance is easier. In addition, if all cities had SEAT 600s instead of current utility vehicles, there would be fewer caravans, all traffic would be more fluid, keep in mind that for each utility vehicle there is equivalent to two SEAT 600s.

As an anecdote, the magazine tells us, when carrying out the test in the center of Madrid, they stopped the tester, indicating that the car had no label, that it was highly polluting. The driver told him; If you really care about the environment, you should have stopped the Lamborghini Urus in front. And it is that, the classic in this aspect is demonized and it should not be like that.

All of the above along with other details, such as that you have an exclusive car, with history, a car that is a living culture of the automotive industry, make the 600, according to the magazine, worthy of such a distinguished award. Search Google for A Contracorriente magazine SEAT 600 award.

As you have seen, the magazine “A Contracorriente” does not exist, the SEAT 600 does not have the award for the best utility in history, but after reading the article, don’t you think they should give it to him?