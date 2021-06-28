Extra life for Ukraine against rocky Sweden

06/28/2021 at 9:05 PM CEST

.

Ukraine, the worst third best in the group stage, will enjoy an extra life that they will try to take advantage of against one of the rockiest teams in the Eurocup, Sweden, who will fight for a round, the quarterfinals, which they have not reached since 2004.

Andriy Shevchenko, Ukraine coach will have one more chance not to lose credit. With two group stage losses and only one win against North Macedonia, he reached the round of 16 for the jousts surrounded by criticism for his team’s bad play.

After losing 0-1 against Austria, the Ukrainian players accumulate several days singing the “mea culpa”, apologizing and talking about conspiracy to offer a different image to the one of the last clash that disputed in the Eurocopa.

Andriy Yarmolenko said he agreed with some criticisms, goalkeeper Andrii Pyatov stated that they should seize the opportunity to play the round of 16 so that the press does not “destroy” Ukraine and Anatoliy Trubin acknowledged that Ukraine played “a bad match” against Austria.

Conjured to face Sweden, and after more than one chat in the locker room to look for mistakes, Shevchenko’s men seem willing to punch the table to make history.

Although they have reached the round of 16 for the first time (They did not pass the first phase in Poland and Ukraine 2012 and in France 2016, their only two participations)They have done it practically through the back door and bounce. So getting a ticket to the quarterfinals would leave Ukraine in a different situation.

Shevchenko will face the duel without penalties but with some loss. Denys Popov will not be able to play, who last Saturday had to leave the concentration due to a calf injury that will force him to miss the European Championship. In addition, it is doubtful Olksandr Zubkov, who suffers an elongation in the soleus, while Roman Yaremchuk seems that he will arrive in time after overcoming some muscular discomfort.

Ukraine’s eleven will be similar to that of the first three games, with one place at stake, that of midfielder, for which Taras Stepanenko and Serhiy Sydorchuk are fighting. Above, the Yarmolenko-Yaremchuk-Malinovskyi trio it seems immovable and they will be Ukraine’s main weapon to regain credibility.

In front, Sweden is experiencing more placid days marked by euphoria after completing a solid first phase that culminated in first place in group E in which Spain was framed. With victories against Poland (3-2) and Slovakia (1-0) and a goalless draw against Luis Enrique’s team, he earned the right to play the round of 16.

Now he has the challenge of reaching the quarters for the third time in his history. In the European Championship they organized in 1992 they reached the semifinals and in Portugal 2004 they stalled in the quarterfinals. Since then, it has always fallen into the first phase.

The team of Janne Andersson is one of the rockiest in the competition thanks to a solid defensive system complemented by a roster of very dangerous players who have not disappointed in the European Championship.

Above all, two: Emil Forsberg and Alexsander Isak. The first has exploded in the competition and accumulates three goals tied with names like Lukaku, Lewandowski or Wijnaldum. The Leipzig player has not disappointed and has become one of Sweden’s best assets to advance to the quarter-finals.

And the second, although he has not scored yet, has produced very good performances that have garnered applause. With a lot of hunger for goal, Isak can be unleashed at any time and, against Ukraine, it would be the most opportune.Together with Isak, Dejan Kulusevski could play, which is already prepared to last 90 minutes after testing positive for coronavirus at the start of the Eurocup and playing its first game against Poland in the third of the group stage. It could be the novelty of an eleven that will be practically the same as the one that showed its solvency in its first three meetings.

Probable lineups:

Sweden: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelöf, Danielson, Augustinsson; Larsson, Olsson, Ekdal, Forsberg; Kulusevski and Isak.

Ukraine: Buschchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko; Shaparenko, Sydorchuk, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Malinovskyi and Yaremchuk.

Referee: Daniele Orsato (Italy).

Stadium: Hampden Park (Glasgow).

Hour: 21:00.