From now on, in addition to being able to earn some money as a poker player playing in various tournaments, it will be possible to try to get a chase also out of the game. Amid the crisis caused by the new coronavirus, H2 Online has just launched an opportunity for those who are in the poker market and want to earn extra income working from home.

The project “Agent Representative H2 Online” was conceived in this very difficult moment – mainly in which 100% of physical clubs are closed doors throughout Brazil – to transform a job opportunity into a source of income and dignity.

H2 Online is recruiting agents across the country who will be paid for referring friends or contacts to play poker on its online platform. With the work, the representative receives weekly the percentage of the suggested transactions in his account. The “H2 Online Representative Agent” is also a way of doing business in the poker universe. The person responsible for bringing the new contacts will start to increase his monthly and family income, in addition to earning exclusive benefits and competing for many prizes. He will also manage his own “business”, having to organize his work schedule and routine.

H2 provides all the support for this, including providing marketing, technical and operational materials. The agent receives a promotional outfit with banners and images online to supply social networks or whatsapp groups. All monitoring is done online through the agent’s ID number, in which it is possible to check the values ​​of the commissions to be received, the rake reached etc …

HOW TO BECOME AN H2 ONLINE AGENT

To become an “H2 Online Representative Agent” is easy. Just create an account, in a few minutes, on the platform used by H2 Online. Then, it is necessary to invite your friends and contacts to play, disclosing your ‘Agent ID’. After registering using your ID, the H2 Online central takes care of everything and you earn commission on the transactions and activities of your referrals every week. See the message from poker pro Bruno Foster:

