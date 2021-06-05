Extensive gala at the Teófimo López-George Kambosos

This June 19 in Miami, Teofimo Lopez Y George Kambosos They will play the first purely boxing broadcast, without exhibitions or crossovers with other disciplines, of the Triller platform, and today the extensive support that can be seen before the paid part of the evening, the “main card”, has become known.

The already well-known main part will count, in addition to López-Kambosos for the IBF, WBA and WBO lightweight world championships, with the total unification of the female middleweight between Franchón Crews-Dezurn Y Elin cederroos, the attractive Andy You expire–Jono Carroll and the heavy duel with Michael Hunter Y Mike wilson.

Previously, and from 9:30 p.m. in Spain, long before the start of that high and paid zone (which starts around 3 in the morning from Saturday 19 to Sunday 20), Triller proposes many very attractive fights. The most striking fight faces the undefeated American Charles conwell, Olympian in 2016 and undefeated, before Mark DeLuca.

Other names that can be seen is the double former world middleweight challenger Willie monroe, the unbeaten Chinese heavyweight Zhilei Zhang or Ray Robinson, which comes from drawing against Egidijius Kavaliauskas and Josh Kelly in the welterweight category.

They are names that many promoters would yearn to have in their most important matches of the night and that here, in Triller, they offer free appetizers for everyone. The gala can be followed in Spain by FITE TV, both the free part and the PPV of the four main fights.