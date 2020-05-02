17:14 MOLDOVA | Moldovan Interior Minister Pavel Voicu has reported that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Moldova is one of the least affected countries in Europe by the new disease. “To avoid misinformation in the media, I confirm that my Covid-19 test result is positive,” Voicu said on his Facebook page, according to the Russian news agency Sputnik.

17:02 BEGOÑA GÓMEZ | The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, revealed on Saturday that his wife, Begoña Gómez, is already “recovered” from the coronavirus, whose contagion confirmed La Moncloa on March 14, the day the state of alarm was declared by the Covid-19 pandemic.

16:51 POPE FRANCIS | The Pope has urged political leaders to put aside their differences and to be united to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, while stressing that their job, which is “to take care of their people”, at the moment “is not easy”.

16:45 UNITED STATES | US authorities have reported a total of 65,069 confirmed deaths from the new coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins University count. The Baltimore-based institution has also counted 1,104,345 coronavirus positives across the country, about a third of all detected worldwide.

16:27 PORTUGAL | The Portuguese authorities have reported this Saturday of 16 new deaths from coronavirus, with which there are already 1,023 deaths in the country from the new disease. Regarding confirmed cases, the Portuguese Government General Health Directorate has reported 422 duplicate cases in the North region that have been removed from the computation. Thus, only 203 new positives have been added and now total 25,190 since the beginning of the epidemic.

16:20 PRESS FREEDOM | The European Union has alerted this Saturday, a day before the celebration of Press Freedom Day, of attacks on the media in various countries of the world using the coronavirus pandemic as an alibi. “It is worrying that the pandemic is being used in some countries as a pretext to impose undue restrictions on press freedom,” said the European Union’s top diplomatic official, Josep Borrell.

16:01 CACEROLADA | Vox has shown its support in the social network Twitter to a pan against the Government at 9:00 p.m. Today, pointing out, in reference to the regional festival that takes place in Madrid, that “the Spaniards of May 2 would have done it.”

15:55 BUSINESS REOPENING | The shops that reopen from this Monday, May 4, will only be able to attend to a single client for each worker in order to guarantee safety against possible coronavirus infections.

15:44 SÁNCHEZ | The Prime Minister has once again defended his de-escalation plan: «We believe that the unit of action should be the province, but we will listen to the CCAA. In the case of the province, citizens know where the border is.

15:39 SÁNCHEZ | Pedro Sánchez: «I am convinced that for the next few months until we find the therapeutic remedy, the vaccine, we will have flare-ups. What we need is that these outbreaks do not put our national health system in tension. Therefore it is very important not to let your guard down.

15:30 SÁNCHEZ | The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, on ICO loans: “We are trying to improve their management and we are going to launch a third line of 24,000 million euros.” In total, the president explains that some 60,000 million euros have been put at the service of SMEs and the self-employed.

15:21 SÁNCHEZ | The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez: “We give ourselves 15 days, we will evaluate every 15 days.” He explains that the duration of the de-escalation will depend on the “degree of compliance” that citizens make of the recommendations in each phase. Sánchez assures that Spain is the fifth country in the world in tests carried out. «Until April 30 we have done 1,350,130 PCR tests, 581,325 of antibodies. We have more than 1,900,000 tests carried out in our country ».

15:16 SÁNCHEZ | The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, details what the 16,000 million euros for the communities will be dedicated to: 10,000 million euros in health spending, 1,000 in social spending and 5,000 to alleviate the fall in economic activity.

15:10 SÁNCHEZ | “There is no plan B, all countries are using an instrument similar to ours. It is an instrument that is being effective and that protects many groups, “insists Sánchez. “The data justified the state of alarm and we knew that the only way to stop the virus was confinement.” The president defends that the state of alarm is still justified in the face of a “de-escalation that will require a lot of prudence and dialogue.”

15:02 SÁNCHEZ | The president says that “practically all” of the European governments are applying the same scheme that is being used in Spain to apply this type of restrictions. “The state of alarm is an effective instrument and the only one that we have right now to deal with covid-19,” justifies the president, who also says that it is an “amparo” for those who have accepted an ERTE. or to any of the social aids that have been established.

14:59 SÁNCHEZ | Pedro Sánchez: “We have four years ahead of the legislature to rebuild our country socially and economically.” Sánchez explains that there has been “the greatest mobilization of public resources in the history of democracy.” “The path of sustained and solid growth that we followed before the epidemic will be interrupted and national wealth will be reduced by more than 9%.”

14:51 SÁNCHEZ | The president has also said that the cohabitants will be able to share a car and that from Monday four islands will go to phase 1: Formentera, La Graciosa, La Gomera and El Hierro. It has also announced a fund of 16,000 million euros to rebuild economic activity, which will report tomorrow at the conference of Presidents of the Autonomous Communities.

14:41 SÁNCHEZ | The Prime Minister has announced that he will request a fourth extension of the state of alarm to the Congress of Deputies. It will be voted on Wednesday, at ten in the morning, and will take effect until May 25. The Council of Ministers, which on Tuesday will officially approve the request, believes this measure is necessary to return as soon as possible to the “new normal. Sánchez states that “the state of alarm has worked and is still necessary.” According to the president, “it would be irresponsible to do something other than maintain it.” Read all the news here.

14:35 SÁNCHEZ | Pedro Sánchez referred in a press conference to the dosed departures that can be carried out from today: “It is a well-deserved relief, it arrives dosed but it marks the change of course”

14:31 COMPARECE SÁNCHEZ | The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez is already singing victory: “We have stopped the epidemic.” This is how he began his appearance from Moncloa where he is announcing new measures. Among them, it has announced that the masks will be mandatory in public transport.

14:25 HELP | The President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, praised the management of the Minister of Defense, Margaret Robles, during the coronavirus health crisis and has maintained that it has been «A new Manuela Malasaña» for Madrid. Manuela Malasaña Oñoro is considered one of the heroines of the uprising of the people of Madrid against Napoleon’s troops on May 2, 1808 after the French invasion of Spain.

14:17 CATALONIA | The Minister of Interior of the Generalitat, Miquel Buch, has admitted this Saturday that monitor and follow compliance of the schedules of the citizens during the outings to walk and do sport is “very complicated”, and he said that this is due to the absence of some control mechanisms that the Government has not decreed.

14:08 PP | The Popular Parliamentary Group has presented a non-legislative proposal in Congress in which it urges the Government to prepare a «Educational regulations on common criteria for action» for the third academic quarter in the face of the coronavirus crisis situation.

14:00 SÁNCHEZ | The President of the Government and Secretary General of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, has stated this Saturday, on the 141st anniversary of the founding of his party, that the Socialists have shown that they know rule “in difficult times”, like the one Spain is experiencing now due to the coronavirus crisis, without leaving “anyone behind”.

13:52 ALMEIDA | The Mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has apologized in case during the closing ceremony of Ifema he engaged in “some conduct that is not compatible with exemplarity” and has acknowledged that scenes occurred that should not have occurred.

13:44 APPEARANCE SÁNCHEZ | The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, will appear this Saturday at a press conference from 14:30 hours from the Palacio de la Moncloa, coinciding with the day in which the new schedules have entered into force that allow Spaniards to go for a walk or exercise according to age groups.

13:35 CYCLISTS | A total of six cyclists have been injured and have had to receive health care in several accidents produced in the Valencian Community During the morning of this Saturday, the first in which the practice of sport on public roads has been authorized since the state of alarm was decreed. One of the wounded is a minor who has suffered a collapse in Vinaròs.

13:28 CSIC | Researchers at the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) are looking for a method of detecting the Covid-19 coronavirus that is “Faster, less expensive and on a large scale”, based on molecular beacons, as an alternative to PCR.

13:20 ÁLEX PASTOR | The extraordinary plenary session of the Badalona City Council (Barcelona), held this Saturday, has taken cognizance of and accepted the resignation of his former mayor Álex Pastor, after he was arrested for allegedly driving drunk in full confinement for the coronavirus.

13:11 MAY TWO | The President of the Madrid Assembly, Juan Trinidad, has asked the political class to demonstrate “a sincere will for understanding” before the historical challenge of reconstruction necessary after the coronavirus pandemic. In his speech at the official act of tribute to the heroes of Dos de Mayo, Trinidad has shown his desire that Madrid society “can feel proud of its politicians.”

13:03 REYES | The kings have had several telephone conversations this Saturday with those responsible for hospitals of Valencia, Granada and Cuenca in which they have been informed of the latest data from these centers in their care for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

12:56 LOCK THEM | The Minister of Transport and Mobility and secretary of organization of the PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, has sent this Saturday a letter to the militancy in which he compares the “difficulties” derived from the health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic with those of “80 years ago”, with the end of the civil war.

12:48 ANTONIO BANDERAS | As of May 2, we can all go for a walk or do sports in certain time zones. Antonio Banderas was not going to be less, but the experience was not what was desired. The Malaga actor, director and producer has announced that he will continue to be confined after the treatment received by the ‘paparazzi’.

12:40 ALMEIDA | The Mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has maintained that the surveys are «A still photo of a certain moment» but he praised the “titanic” effort of the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, in the coronavirus health crisis. The Madrid mayor has had an impact on the “gigantic and titanic effort” that he has made throughout these weeks to “try to save lives within the Community”.

12:33 IBERIA | Iberia will start in the next days to do a COVID-19 screening test to all workers who voluntarily want it, in some serological cases and in others known as PCR, to guarantee a return to safe operation once de-escalation has begun.

12:24 JOSÉ MANUEL FRANCO | The Government delegate in Madrid, José Manuel Franco, has regretted that the regional government skipped the rules in the closing ceremony of the hospital provisional of Ifema and has warned that “the law is the same for everyone and the rules must be followed by everyone.

12:15 MAY TWO | The Community of Madrid has united its heroes of the May 2, 1808 and the “heroes” that this year they continue in their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, a tribute that conveys the message that “today, like yesterday, we will win.”

12:06 EPA | The latest Active Population Survey (EPA) published by the National Statistics Institute (INE) confirms that employment has been notably affected by the effects of the coronavirus. However, the lack of measurement in the selected statistics, as it is the EPA of the first quarter of the year, presents greater difficulty for analysis.

11:58 VARA | The President of the Board and Secretary General of the PSOE of Extremadura, Guillermo Fernández Vara, has indicated that his party assumes the challenge of being “useful” to Spain faced with the challenge posed by the way out of the crisis caused by Covid-19, for which it once again claims “unity of action”.

11:50 SURFERS | Gijón surfers have not missed the opportunity of the ministerial order that allows them to practice their sport first thing in the morning and they have returned to the beach of San Lorenzo. Throughout the first hours of the day, it was possible to record moments with more than one hundred practitioners of this sport coinciding in the main bay of Gijón.

11:43 WEDDINGS | The coronavirus alarm state has already affected more than 16,000 weddings in Spain (10% of the annual total), according to the sector portal Bodas.net, which warns that extending confinement until the end of June could harm up to 60,000 links.

11:35 ERTES | The president of the National Federation of Associations of Autonomous Workers (ATA), Lorenzo Amor, asks prolong the temporary employment regulation files (ERTEs) until after the summer and take them until December in those sectors where activity is most affected.

11:27 BALANCE SPAIN | The Ministry of Health has published the daily balance on the coronavirus in Spain. The number of infections is 216,582, 1,147 more than those registered yesterday. The deaths are already 25,100, although if we add the figures that the Government denies to Catalonia and Madrid, there are already 35,570 deaths from coronaviruses in Spain.

11:20 VILLACÍS | The Deputy Mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, recognizes mistakes in the massive closing act of the temporary hospital of Ifema that she herself attended this Friday and where she assures that “the safety distances were not respected”, something that she hopes will “not happen again” in the future.

11:12 BIG BANKS | Santander, BBVA, Caixabank, Bankia … The large Spanish banks have not hesitated to face the crisis caused by the coronavirus. In addition to canceling dividends – on the recommendation of European Central Bank and the Commission– and to reduce the salary of the main executives, the entities have provisioned 4,036 million euros in their quarterly accounts.

11:05 ASTURIAS | Asturias faces the de-escalation of the confinement imposed by the new coronavirus pandemic with the hope of being able to accelerate the successive phases of this process in its rural area and supported by the data that place it among the communities with the best evolution of its contagion curve.

10:57 SPAIN FLOODS WITH RUNNERS | From time to time, at 6:00 in the morning, many people from Madrid left their homes this Saturday, May 2 to do sports. Although no large crowds have been created, the image of places such as Gran Vía or Plaza de Cibeles has been radically changed. Empty until now, today the great multitude of runners who have gone out to run has completely changed the image.

10:50 BALANCE GERMANY | More than 160,000 people have been infected with coronavirus in Germany, according to a new balance that brings the provisional death toll from this pandemic to almost 6,500, which now exceeds three million contagion worldwide. Specifically, according to the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency responsible for monitoring communicable diseases in Germany, some 161,703 people have tested positive, 945 more since Friday but substantially below the 1,639 daily infections registered in the previous balance.

10:42 SPORT TIPS | The professor of Health Education and doctor, Jesús Sánchez Martos, shares in this video some tips to go running and play sports safely and avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

10:34 GUARANTEES TO TENANTS | The Official State Gazette (BOE) published this Saturday the agreement between the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda and the Official Credit Institute (ICO) for a term of up to fourteen years by which a line of guarantees with state coverage will be enabled so that, in turn, the banks offer loans to tenants with difficulties.

10:25 AID TO AIRLINES | The Rmobility restrictions adopted by the Government To contain the spread of the coronavirus in Spain, they are having a huge impact on the airline sector. In this context, some of the main unions have sent a letter to the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and the Urban Agenda to demand certain measures that protect companies in the sector. However, the signatories claim that companies like Ryanair are left out of this plan by not being “socially responsible”.

10:18 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has appealed to the «Prudence and responsibility» before the start of the de-escalation plan This Saturday, when you can already leave the house for a walk and exercise outdoors, but only in certain time zones and divided by age. “Today we take a new step in the measures to relieve confinement, but we must do it with prudence and responsibility,” Sánchez said on Twitter, warning that “the virus is still there.”

10:10 HOSTELERÍA | The measures of the de-escalation phase announced last Tuesday by Pedro Sánchez have sat like a jug of cold water in the hospitality sector. So much so that some bars and restaurants such as those of the Provincial Association of Hospitality of Valladolid refuse to raise their blinds on May 11 with the conditions that the Executive has established.

10:01 HIGH TEMPERATURES | The time for this first day in which we can all go out into the streets by time slots will be almost summery. The situation of high pressures that is being established on the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands will cause a continuous and general rise in temperatures. Thus begins an episode of temperatures “abnormally” high for the time of year, which will “most likely” last until Tuesday the 5th in most regions.

09:53 SALVADOR ILLA | The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, is a “rare bird” in the political management of the Spanish health system. With philosophy studies, only he and the counselors in the field of Catalonia, Valencian Community, Aragon and Melilla they are the only ones who do not have a university education in health matters. Twelve of the 17 regional health advisers are doctors and there is also a nurse.

09:44 SATURDAY PLANS | Escape with the spell of the best flamenco thanks to José Mercé, Farruquito, La Negra, Remedios Amaya or María Toledo, or enjoy the best Argentine cinema, are some of the plans to enjoy this Saturday, the first day when it is possible to walk or play sports but in which the confinement continues.

09:35 SÁNCHEZ COUNTER ATTACK | Pedro Sánchez continues taking advantage of the time: not to solve the humanitarian and economic crisis of the coronavirus. No. But yes to pay the land in full alarm to go to the counterattack against the PP immediately and try to recover electoral terrain. The Government, for this, wants extend the period of instruction by another 18 months. The logical thing was that, if there was a break in the instruction due to the 2-month alarm status, the investigations would be prolonged in the same period.

09:27 JAPAN | The Japanese Government will dedicate this weekend to finalize the last aspects of the extension of the state of emergency that it will adopt this Monday, and which will last a whole month, approximately. Prime Minister Abe Shinzo said his government plans to extend the measure, although government experts believe that the number of new infections is decreasing.

09:18 QUIM TORRA | Catalan jails, dependent on the Generalitat chaired by Quim Torra, deny their officials the possibility of becoming Corona virus test while the prisoners are carried out.

09:10 GLOBAL BALANCE | The global coronavirus pandemic has already left an approximate total of 3,344,402 infections and the number of deaths, according to the balance updated to this Saturday by the American Johns Hopkins University, is already 238,787.

09:02 DEATHS IN SPAIN | The Government plans to fight in the trials to not recognize more deaths from coronavirus. And, for this, it will limit forensic evidence also in the months after the alarm state is lifted. Throughout the state of alarm, the Pedro Sánchez Executive has limited the development of confirmation autopsies of the cause of death, consequently reducing the number of official deaths from “confirmed Covid-19”, as reflected in the statistical requirements imposed during the period of alarm.

08:54 CHINA BALANCE SHEET | The Chinese Ministry of Health has reported that they have registered only one new case of coronavirus in its territory, which has been imported, and has not presented any contagion locally. Health authorities have indicated that there has been no death from Covid-19, so the number of deaths from the pandemic in the Asian country has remained at 4,633, while infections have stood at 82,875.

08:45 VARA BREACHES THE CONFINEMENT | The president of the Junta de Extremadura, Guillermo Fernández Vara, He recognized in The Ana Rosa Program that in full confinement he took his wife to the hospital to visit her first newborn granddaughter, who came to the world on April 16.

08:37 HELP | The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has defended that the act organized by the regional government on the occasion of the closure of the field hospital of Ifema was a “controlled event in capacity” and he has called to “celebrate life” and at the same time “keep distance.” The Delegation of the Government in Madrid has announced that it will open an investigation for the possible violation of the royal decree of the state of alarm for the possible violation of the rules of social distancing.

08:30 DECONTINFINATION | Now you can go outside. From this May 2 the regulated departures begin under some rules and time slots. Thus, people over 14 years old to 70 years old can go for a walk or do sports from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. People over the age of 70 could leave between 10:00 and 12:00 and 19:00 and 20:00, and those under 14, accompanied by an adult, from 12:00 to 19:00.

Good Morning. Today is May 2 and today the new measures of unconfinement of the Pedro Sánchez Government begin. You can now go outside, but complying with a series of rules determined by time slots. The coronavirus pandemic already leaves more than 35,000 dead in our country, for which reason the population is strongly urged to comply with the established laws. On the other hand, criticism continues against the central executive for its de-escalation plan: many hoteliers stand up and announce that they will not open as of May 11.