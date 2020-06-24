Former Chilean tennis player and coach Patricio ‘Pato’ Rodríguez, a representative of his country in the Davis Cup on numerous occasions, died in Miami at the age of 81 due to cancer that he battled for four years, family sources reported on Tuesday.

06/24/2020 at 10:09

CEST

.

His remains will be transferred to Chile on a date yet to be determined, according to his nephew, José Manuel Rodríguez, presenter of the CNN en Español channel.

“Pato played the longest, hardest and most difficult game of his life. He literally fought until the last moment. He never gave up. His dignity, strength and resilience have been admirable,” said his nephew.

“A noble man has left, a friend of his friends and dearest on the circuit to this day,” he added.

Patricio Rodríguez started playing tennis at the age of ten. He was one of the Chilean tennis players who represented his country the most times in Davis Cup and was considered one of the best players of his time, in which the ATP classification did not exist.

He was the Argentine coach José Luis Clerc, Today an ESPN commentator, who in 1981, under his tutelage, lbequeathed to be number 4 in the world. He was also in charge of the Ecuadorian Andrés Gómez, who won Roland Garros in 1990 and it was at number four in the ATP ranking, and also in Ecuador Nicolás Lapentti, who ranked number six in the world in 1999 and won five major tournaments.

In addition, he was coach of the Peruvian Jaime Yzaga and Chileans Gabriel Silberstein, Felipe Rivera and Nicolás Massú. Under his direction, Massú obtained two gold medals at the 2004 Athens Olympics and that same year he achieved the number nine ranking of the ATP ranking.

Married twice and father of four children, in his last days Patricio rodriguez He was able to share moments with several of his former players, as well as with his friends and family.