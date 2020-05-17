The Executive has calculated at 3,370 million euros the maximum impact of the decree law approved this week that provides facilities to extend the ERTE due to force majeure by the coronavirus crisis, between the increase in direct spending and the decrease in Social Security income.

In the memory of the budgetary impact that will accompany the decree law approved by the Council of Ministers, it is estimated that the direct impact of the measure will be an increase in spending of 1,290 million euros.

But also, the cost of decrease in income to Social Security for the tax exemptions it represents 2,080 million euros.

In addition to this budget increase, the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy points out that the calculated impact of the expected exemptions to the contribution means a lower income for the Social Security system of 2,080 million euros.

Four million affected

The way in which the calculation has been carried out is as follows. To estimate the increase in spending, it extends the costs imputed in the decree law that promoted this mechanism by 45 days, until June 30, with an initial duration of 60 days, as well as an average amount of unemployment benefit of 860 euros, data corresponding to February.

Furthermore, the Government estimates that when the state of alarm and its extensions ends, a maximum of 4 million people will be affected by ERTEs regulated in these decrees.

Regarding the extension of benefits to people who do not have a sufficient contribution period to have a contributory benefit, estimates 30% of the applications, in line with the 2019 data, taking into account this percentage that should have resorted to a subsidy for not be able to access the contributory benefit.

In total, it figures the immediate impact of increasing unemployment benefits for a month and a half by 430 euros for 30% of people affected by a force majeure ERTE and subsequent dismissals, to a maximum of 516 million euros per month (a total of 774 million).

Regarding the recognition of the benefit without having generated the prior right, Labor calculates an impact equivalent to giving the benefit (the average benefit is 860 euros) to 10% of the total number of people affected, estimating all of them at 4 million, for a period of a month and a half, with a maximum economic impact of this measure at 516 million (344 million each month).

Its average base is 1,413 euros

To calculate the reduction in income, the Ministry of Labor has taken into account the average base of workers in ERTE (1,416.33 euros) and the type of company contribution that is exempt.

Likewise, it takes into account a forecast of gradual reincorporation of two thirds of the workers in the month of May, and of up to 83% of the workers in June in non-suspended activities and, therefore, susceptible to a partial ERTE.

According to the Executive, the maximum number of workers affected by ERTE due to force majeure was reached on April 30, with 3,074,462 expedited persons, of which 2,173,262 correspond to companies with less than 50 workers and 901,200 to companies with a greater size, this being the number of workers taken into consideration for said calculations.