Extended version of the Gymkhana 2020 by Travis Pastrana

At Diariomotor we have always been fans of the Ken Block’s Gymkhanas. I remember many years ago, writing the article on Ken Block’s first gymkhana, in which he used a prepared Subaru Impreza and made him dance on an airfield with some makeshift obstacles. Everything was homemade and very authentic. More than a decade later, the gymkhanas are blockbusters and have transcended their own creator, who has yielded the witness to Travis Pastrana, which has starred in the long-awaited Gymkhana 2020.

The 2020 Gymkhana has seen the abandonment of Ford vehicles and the return to Subaru, which has collaborated with Vermont SportsCar to produce a WRX STI with 862 hp and less than 1,200 kilos. Although its engine is a four-cylinder boxer, it is an engine built from scratch with a block based on a Subaru design, by the racing car specialist. Added to this is a custom tubular chassis, a suspension capable of withstanding jumps – its dampers are worthy of a WRC – and a sequential gearbox.

It’s the first Gymkhana without Ken Block and a Ford in almost a decade. The times change.

In addition, it has a hydraulic handbrake, essential to be able to carry out controlled skids. The ultimate machine for a gymkhana, in short. Our colleagues from Diariomotor Competición have already told us all about this exciting racing car. A car that has given us extreme stunts, dozens and dozens of skids and jumps of tens of meters at speeds over 220 km / h. Now, months after its release, Travis Pastrana returns to the fore with the extended version of the Gymkhana.

The video that you cannot miss today, in short. The stunts do not change, but there are new video shots of the action, shot from different angles, as well as some stunts that had not been included in the main video. More than an extended version it looks like a “director’s cut”, a director’s cut in which some takes have been replaced. A trained eye can see that in the skid to the limit on the dock, the car’s wheel continues to tread on the wood, while in the first version it is completely suspended in the air.

There will be a Gymkhana in 2021, and it will again have Travis Pastrana as the protagonist.

Enjoy the video calmly, rejoice in the details and re-enjoy the tremendous jump that the Subaru makes at the end of the video. As much as I see it, it never ceases to impress me. And as if this were not enough, at the end of the video it is confirmed that there will be a new gymkhana in 2021, possibly with the same protagonists but a completely different setting.