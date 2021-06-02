Extended reality as a means of scientific communication

Ana Galvañ / Telos ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/jkgBGVM73NXdr628.8jHfg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTUzNC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/yxyEmIO599QA0mryFynHhQ–~B/aD04MDI7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/e80b40ff71c78eaffd27dd2eec1d3e38″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/jkgBGVM73NXdr628.8jHfg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTUzNC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/yxyEmIO599QA0mryFynHhQ–~B/aD04MDI7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/e80b40ff71c78eaffd27dd2eec1d3e38″/>

Cinema and literature have offered us numerous dystopian visions through science fiction stories. Many of these approaches have focused on the ability of technology to become a control mechanism in the service of power and restrict individual freedom and people’s free will.

Extended reality, as a medium that encompasses technologies such as virtual reality or augmented reality, has not been exempt from those visions that have generated multiple narratives in the field of literature, cinema or video games.

Dystopia in film and literature

Dystopia, like utopia, serves, in many cases, as a cathartic simulation, a gesture of resistance and rejection of everyday reality, in the words of Retamal (1988), which can be an efficient mechanism to pose or anticipate future scenarios that could take technological development and its possible applications. In other words: literary dystopia is a good simulator that would allow us to design adverse scenarios in order to put the means of avoiding them in reality.

In topics related to areas of extended reality, such as virtual reality or metaverses, there are, almost since the proliferation and widespread use of the term virtual reality or artificial reality, numerous exponents that give it that dystopian vision.

In literature we have works of great relevance such as Snow Crash, by Stephenson (1992), or The Hacker and the Ants, by Rucker (1994).

We also have great cinematographic works that present that dystopian view of technology that allows us to access virtual worlds: from Welt am Draht (The Connected World) by Fassbinder (1973) to eXtistenZ (1999, Cronenberg) or, more recently, OtherLife (Lucas, 2017), going through rarities such as the haunting The Lawnmower Man (Leonard, 1993).

One of the unique aspects presented by these titles is precisely that dystopian vision in which virtual reality technology is alienating, addictive and capable of replacing, indistinguishable and inescapably, what we perceive as the physical world.

Read more

It may also be that the physical reality with dystopian overtones in which we find ourselves, which, according to many press, could be a modern version of La Plague by Albert Camus (1947) –and whose narrative rhythm has many similarities–, It leads us to think that many of the perspectives that science fiction has given us in the different subjects it has dealt with present this disturbing and alienating future bias.

Technology in a dystopian reality

Even without an exceptional global pandemic scenario like the current one, those strokes of dystopia can be found in different areas of our world and our daily lives. Fundamentally when we reflect on some advance in the field of information technologies, science, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, or robotics, to give just a few examples.

As Tanenbaum, Pufal and Tanenbaum (2016) have pointed out, design fiction allows us to construct arguments about feared and dystopian futures in order to reflect on them, playing with them and exploring alternative visions to debate.

The reality is, however, sometimes stubborn and does not behave as we expect, but it certainly constitutes a constant learning scenario, what else if not? And it is this reality that makes us carry out an exercise of reflection on how we want scientific and technological advances to occur that allow us to improve the quality of life and solve some emerging problems at a global level that must be resolved with advances in the frontier of knowledge.

But technology is even more stubborn, which insists on continuing to evolve even when reality proposes, as now, scenarios in which we are momentarily torn from our desires and desires, and shakes the few certainties that we had left.

In this context, in the current situation, two elements are combined that are essential for the progress of all societies: on the one hand, a new impulse of scientific knowledge and its dissemination; on the other, the imminent and unstoppable digitization of many of the sectors whose activities were previously and essentially face-to-face; and ultimately, the social advances that are necessary for this process of change to take place.

Such a crucial vital circumstance should lead us to think about how these elements, in a transversal way, can change the way in which we perceive the world and relate to information. And that is where the role played by extended reality will be fundamental because it is a technology that allows us to interact with the environment in completely different and unprecedented ways from those we have known to date and that will modify the next generation of human-computer communications. , computer-computer and human-human.

Beyond hoaxes, false news, biased information, etc., technology becomes a powerful tool for the reconfiguration of the story, as well as for generating new narratives.

This reconfiguration of the story not only allows us a more reliable approach to what we consider to be physical reality, but we can also create new fictions that transcend the framework of possibilities of the real in a game of superpositions; or that they avoid realities that we do not want to occur.

The dystopian scenario in which virtual reality is indistinguishable from physical reality has not yet occurred, at least in this technological context, although that frontier has already been crossed by the creation of post-truth universes of alternative truths.

In this context of reality, technology and access to information, extended reality is a means of communication with enormous possibilities. The information presented by this means allows the creation of reconstructions or simulations that facilitate making this distinction between the real and the created, between a physical reality and a simulated one.

This recombination also enables us to generate stories, unimaginable until not long ago, offering a most reliable access to reality itself through a combination of information channels: sounds, three-dimensional reconstructions, augmented information, interaction with the digital medium, etc. .

Extended reality to explain science

An especially fertile field for its use is that of scientific communication. Technology cannot miss the advances of science to find ways to tell the stories corresponding to its discoveries and findings, at the same time that science cannot ignore the powerful communication and dissemination tool that technology offers in all its variants. .

Digital technology can offer us new mechanisms of representation and interaction with information that can be applied to the visualization of science, making it advance. It is this expressive potential offered by technology that Harrell (2013) calls “ghosts” (ghosts). A mix between cultural conceptions and sensory imagination in which our ability to imagine is one of the many factors that will help improve the human condition.

Thus, extended reality allows us to imagine scenarios to change the world, to simulate and represent situations or events, or to imagine ways of transmitting knowledge and findings and finding new relationships with information through interaction and immersion. That is why science, scientific knowledge, has an enormous opportunity to generate stories through technology, since it allows them to be constructed and represented.

The extended reality is constituted in a means to know the reality and to change it. Science as a means of knowing reality and changing it. And mechanisms that allow us to build scenarios in which we can dream of utopias and walk towards them.

The original version of this article appears in the Telos Magazine of Fundación Telefónica.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

José Luis Rubio-Tamayo is a collaborator of TELOS, of Fundación Telefónica. The original version of this article has been published in this magazine.

Manuel Gertrudix is ​​a collaborator of TELOS, of Fundación Telefónica. The original version of this article has been published in this magazine.