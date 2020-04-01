Look at the secret that was hidden on the cucumber, you can’t believe it

Cucumber is a delicious vegetable that is mostly consumed at lunch, and thanks to its vitamins and minerals it is very beneficial for the body, for this simple reason we tell you all its qualities.

Fights muscle aches: One of the best properties of cucumber is that the pulp is very useful to reduce muscle pain, you only have to spread and massage the affected area.

Eliminates toxins and uric acid: Cucumber helps to eliminate toxins from the body and uric acid, so it is recommended that people suffering from arthritis consume it.

Relax tired eyes: The cucumber helps to relax tired eyes, moisten them and relieve them of redness due to conjunctivitis, without a doubt, to relax us cucumber is a good ally.

Moisturizes: One of the properties of cucumber is that it serves as a moisturizer for the skin, you can also make masks and remove pimples and blackheads from the face.

