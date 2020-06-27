© Provided by Telemundo Philadelphia

A REAL ID driver’s license sample for Pennsylvania.

If you haven’t renewed your Pennsylvania driver’s license, posed for a license photo, or still have your permit, those documents are now valid for an additional month, PennDOT spokesmen said this week.

The agency extended the deadlines to July 31 for driver’s licenses, photo ID cards and learning permits that expire from March 16, 2020, until July 31, 2020.

The department had previously extended expiration dates to June, to limit the crowding of clients who came at once after they were unable to enter the DMV during the tighter period of coronavirus pandemic closings.

« These extensions are a mitigation effort, of course, » said spokesman Diego Sandino. « As we reopen, driver license services and photo centers are in high demand, » and some clients faced long waits, he added.

DMVs have reopened with limited capacity and established social distancing measures, but the department urges anyone who can complete online transactions to do so.

Starting May 10, anyone who renews a license can get one with their photo already on file, and skip a trip to the DMV entirely.

PennDOT did not extend the expiration dates for registrations, inspections, and parking signs for People with Disabilities.

For more information you can access here.