BUENOS AIRES (AP) – Carlos Salvador Bilardo, the world champion coach with Argentina in 1986, contracted a coronavirus, but is in good condition.

The 82-year-old coach contracted the virus at a residence for the elderly in the Argentine capital, where another dozen cases were diagnosed.

« He was positive (the test), but he is asymptomatic, » a personal friend of Bilardo who asked not to reveal his identity because of the sensitivity of the matter, confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday. He added that his family is considering moving him to another residence.

The state agency . reported that Bilardo had already undergone a test for COVID-19 a few weeks ago after confirming the first case in the nursing home, but had then tested negative. He added that ten other people also tested positive this Friday.

The news caused concern that the nicknamed « Narigón » had serious health problems after he was diagnosed with Hakim-Adams syndrome, a neurological disease.

« We played this game with you, Carlos. Fuerza Bilardo, ”Estudiantes de La Plata, a club in which Bilardo established himself as a player and coach, posted on Twitter.

Bilardo achieved maximum sports glory in 1986 at the head of the selected albiceleste who won the World Cup in Mexico, with a team in which Diego Maradona excelled. Four years later he was runner-up in the World Cup in Italy.