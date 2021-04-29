Exquisite figure of Jennifer Lopez when posing for magazine | AP

The singer and actress Jennifer Lopez conquered her followers again thanks to some photographs she shared on Twitter, in them she appears showing the result of a session of all for an important magazine where she shows off her shapely legs.

For more than 35 years that JLo She has a career in both film and music and a few years ago in the entrepreneurship industry as a businesswoman, she has had the opportunity to participate in countless photo shoots for major magazines.

This time it was not the exception because Elle magazine was fortunate to capture the beauty of the beautiful celebrity, who at 51 years old continues to look extremely beautiful, thanks to constant exercise and her balanced diet.

Jennifer Lopez interpreter of “On The Floor“She continues to conquer hearts thanks to her exquisiteness, her figure is one of the best known for being more than perfect for millions, especially her later charms that so many Internet users and her general public have enchanted, although for her the best part of her body is your abs.

In the post he made on Twitter on January 14, 2021, he appears in three PhotosAlthough it is the same pose, it varies only a little between photo and photo, JLo is about to reach 9 thousand like’s.

In the first photo we see her posing sitting very straight on a wooden and fabric chair, she is wearing a kind of bodysuit woven with fine blue threads and gloves of the same tone of the garment, which by the way is turtleneck, the The background that we see is a gradient in blue, which goes from a darker tone to an almost white one.

The image is already edited with some letters that refer to both the singer and the magazine, as her name appears at the bottom of the Puerto Rican singer’s ex-wife Marc Anthony.

The eternal radiance of JLo “.

This is the phrase that Jennifer shared on the cover, in the second photo we see the singer and actress a little more relaxed in the image, she has her arms behind her neck, her legs even though they are not noticeable they could completely be considered the protagonists of the photograph.

The same background can also be seen and on the floor we see a kind of white cloth, surely to highlight even more the light colors of the photos, the Elle logo is in the lower right part.

For the third snapshot we see Jennifer Lopez again, but now she is sitting a little more upright although she looks just as relaxed, both arms are on the rest of the chair, and her legs are crossed, now we can see them completely.

With a slight shine like a tan and transparent strappy sneakers are the ones that accompany the beautiful model that surely left more than one shocked.

For a few weeks he has been giving us this type of content on his social networks, which is varied both on Instagram and on Twitter.

Although there is a great difference between the followers of each of the accounts, at least the micro blogging service has 45 million 300 thousand followers and on Instagram this figure is far exceeded so far it has more than 150 million respectively.

Perhaps this type of amount that for many Internet users would be somewhat unattainable, for celebrities of the stature of the beautiful Jennifer Lopez with the most normal figures.