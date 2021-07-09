Exquisite figure! Elsa Jean shows off in a micro dress | Instagram

The actress and model Elsa Jean managed to make her followers fall in love again on Instagram, thanks to a flirty dress with which she showed off her exquisite figure.

This photo the flirtatious celebrity of adult movies, shared through her stories on Instagram, surely it was liked by her fans.

In it she appears wearing two pieces, the first is a kind of robe, which could also be taken as a dress, this is transparent and with wide sleeves, in front it has ribbons that are tied to her waist, they are made of the same fabric.

Read also: Wake up Kim Kardashian wearing a single garment in bed!

Under this kind of robe, Elsa jean It has another piece that could well be a second dress or lining of the first, it is a single piece, sleeveless and a very deep “V” neckline, and it is a little shorter than the first.

The model and OnlyFans star took the photo from her closet, behind her we found some shelves with shoes and some clothes, but without a doubt this was the one that caught her attention the most.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

It could be that she was just getting ready because she wasn’t wearing a drop of makeup on her face, like a proud playmate girl wears a Play Boy logo case on her cell phone.