Exquisite! Anastasia Kvitko delights in red and black swimsuit | Instagram

The russian model Anastasia Kvitko constantly delights her followers, especially with the content she shares and even more when it is on swimsuit.

Although it should be noted that this recent photo was shared on a fan page in honor of the beautiful model and celebrity whom her admirers call “The Russian Kim Kardashian“.

Surely Anastasia kvitko He first shared it on his social networks, it is possible that it is among his 1,065 Instagram posts on Twitter where he also usually shares new content.

Read also: Kim Kardashian conquers fans with a micro swimsuit!

In this new photo that was shared just ten hours ago, she appears sitting on the sand in front of the beach, sunbathing a bit while showing off her beautiful curves with this beach outfit, at the top it is red and at the bottom it is black.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO, CLICK HERE.

Thanks to her voluptuous curves, she has become quite popular and has even been mistaken for Demi Rose on some occasions, because they have somewhat similar figures and features, but when you pay attention, you can tell the difference.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Kvitko has served as an inspiration to millions, because at the beginning of her career they came to reject her for her curves precisely, but today it is her hallmark of which she feels great pride.