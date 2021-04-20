Expulsions in EXATLON: On purpose to gain rating?

Telemundo Rafael Soriano is once again part of Team Contendientes.

The expulsion of Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre, and the temporary suspension of six other athletes from the fifth season of Exatlon United States, was an unprecedented event that marked a before and after in five installments of the Telemundo competition program.

The reason behind these abrupt decisions by the Exatlon United States production is due to a fault committed by the athletes, more specifically a breach of contract that forced them to take action:

“In order to preserve the integrity of the competition, there are strict rules and guidelines that all Exatlon USA participants must follow. Some athletes broke these rules and are being reprimanded. Our highest priority is to foster a safe and fair competitive environment for all participants and to ensure that anyone who violates the program’s rules and regulations is reprimanded. “

This statement was read by the presenter of the competition, Frederik Oldenburg, last April 11 during a duel for the permanence. Immediately afterwards they proceeded to measure themselves on the circuits and the issue of those suspended and expelled went to the background. This until Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre decided to speak through their social networks.

Silence and ambiguity reigned in both, Denisse Novoa, for her part, said that “everything happened for a reason”, and limited herself to not explaining the reasons for her expulsion. Frank Beltre, on the other hand, was going to do a live session but then assured that he would not do it because there was “a great possibility of returning to the competition”. All this while at the same time, the followers of Exatlon United States demanded the return of the emblematic athletes to the arenas of the Dominican Republic, where they have left unequivocal proof of their sporting spirit.

From then on the language of both changed radically, which has generated all kinds of comments because since the beginning of the season, it is known that the audience numbers in Exatlon United States were not the best and the question arose on social networks, all the history of the expulsion and sanction of the athletes, was it a purposeful strategy to gain rating?

The Youtube profile of JacoJRx2, specialized in telling all kinds of information related to the competition, published a video that touches on this topic:

LAST MOMENT- WERE IT APPROPRIATE TO RAISE RATING? THIS IS REVEALED IN EXATLON UNITED STATES2021-04-18T17: 44: 48Z

In this video they explain in more detail the reasons that have led followers to think that it could have been a move to increase the numbers of the audience of the program, but it also makes it clear that this strategy would be wrong, since it would leave in a very bad position to the production of the competition and even Telemundo, the television channel where it is broadcast.

To this day, the veracity of Frank Beltre’s comments and whether in fact the return of both athletes would actually take place is unknown. It only remains to wait for the days to pass inside the competition and continue enjoying the drama, emotion and adrenaline that Exatlon United States brings.

