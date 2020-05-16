Four experts from the World Health Organization in Burundi, including its representative in the country, will be expelled on Friday, the foreign ministry announced in a letter to the institution’s African office and consulted on Thursday by ..

The letter specifies that “the persons whose names are cited were declared ‘persona non grata’ and that, consequently, they must leave the territory of Burundi before May 15. “

These are Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo, WHO representative in Burundi, two WHO employees – Dr. Jean Pierre Mulunda Nkata, coordinator of the response against the new coronavirus, and Dr. Ruhana Mirindi Bisimwa, in charge of the program against communicable diseases- and from a consultant, Professor Daniel Tarzy, expert in molecular biology.

“It is the entire WHO team in charge of supporting Burundi in its response against covid-19 that is expelled,” a Burundian official who did not want to reveal his identity explained to ..

The United Nations Organization affirmed Thursday to regret “profoundly” the expulsion of the four WHO experts, a few days before the presidential election scheduled for May 20.

The United Nations Commission of Inquiry on Burundi “deeply regrets the recent decision of the Burundi government,” it said in a statement.

The commission, tasked since 2016 with investigating human rights violations committed in this East African country, also reiterated its “concern” at the “decision by the authorities not to apply the recommendations for social distancing”, as the Election rallies attract thousands of people.

Burundi imewapa saa 24 wawakilishi wanne wa Shirika la Afya Duniani (WHO) – Dk. Walter Kazadi Mulombo, Prof. Trazy Daniel, Dk. Ruhana Mirindi na Dk. Jean Pierre – kuondoka nchini smoke. Sababu halisi hazijatajwa. pic.twitter.com/b96prts8Ct – Ansbert Ngurumo (@ngurumo) May 14, 2020

A month ago, the Burundian Foreign Ministry had already started the same procedure against the four officials in question. But he had suspended this decision after exchanges between the head of state Pierre Nkurunziza and the WHO director-general, according to diplomatic and administrative sources.

To date, the country has only officially registered 27 positive cases, of which one died.

The Burundian government, which is accused by doctors and by the opposition of concealing cases of covid-19, considers that the country is protected from covid-19 by “divine grace”.

Burundi decided to close its borders but did not adopt any measure of confinement, unlike most other countries in the region.

We recommend the podcast ⬇

Spotify

Apple Podcast

Google Podcast

Omny

.