Various sectors of the country show their support for those who form the first force in hospitals to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The attacks and harassment faced by medical personnel caring for Covid-19 patients are counteracted with a wave of expressions that recognize the work of doctors, nurses, stretcher-bearers and other health personnel that fights the epidemic in Mexico day by day.

The Kingdom of the Netherlands, through its Embassy in the Mexican Republic, delivered this Tuesday 430 bouquets of tulips to the medical staff of the Hospital of Infectology of the La Raza Medical Center of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) to highlight that it is the first force in hospitals to combat coronavirus.

The delivery of tulip bouquets It was held within the framework of the national holiday for the Day of the King of the Netherlands and the Embassy in Mexico chose to celebrate this commemoration by recognizing health personnel, according to the IMSS.

The event was attended by Fabiana Maribel Zepeda Arias, head of the IMSS Division of Nursing Programs, who thanked the gesture of the Embassy of the Netherlands.

Recently, the Mexican diver Rommel Pacheco, sent a message to healthcare workers, as part of a regional initiative in which athletes from America praised the value of service of those who make up the first workforce at the forefront of the response to Covid-19.

“For his courage, professionalism and love for what he does, this medal is for you ”, he expressed in his message.

The Olympic diver and Lieutenant of the Mexican Army also encouraged health professionals to join the medical staff of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) during the health emergency due to the pandemic.

MEXICO NEEDS YOU 🇲🇽 For more information:

https://t.co/iv4lT3ZEiX@SEDENAmx pic.twitter.com/o632MGmEh6 – Rommel Pacheco (@Rommel_Pacheco) April 8, 2020

The Secretary of Economy, Graciela Márquez, together with the head of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, made a Sunday tribute applauding the health personnel of the country that attends the coronavirus health emergency.

“This is a thank you that we want to give and a small tribute to all the medical staff, nursing and different areas that today and for several weeks have been serving covid-19 patients. To all of them, thank you very much, ”said Graciela Márquez.

The Secretary of Economy announced that this recognition will be carried out daily, at 18:30, after attacks on medical personnel have been documented in various regions of the country.

For its part, the Chamber of Deputies honored UNAM residents and interns who care for patients with Covid-19 through a donation of more than 125 million pesos for the purchase of 400 personal protection kits to protect them from possible contagions.

Meanwhile, in the Tamaulipas Congress, the taxi driver was recognized Leonel González, who offers free transportation in the entity for health personnel as a measure to highlight their vocation of service and dedication in caring for coronavirus patients.

While in Mexico City, residents of the multi-family Miguel Alemán, they surprised with truncheons and songs to the medical staff of ISSSTE Hospital 20 de Noviembre, where they attend to Covid-19 patients.