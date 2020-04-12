You can make a homemade dulce de leche that looks and tastes like the one in the store in 15 minutes. Do you want to know how? Check out this amazing recipe.

April 12, 20202: 22 p.m.

And is that who does not like sweet milk. On a cookie or a slice of bread, it is perfect for a snack for children and adults.

All you will need for this recipe is a can of condensed milk, a pressure cooker, and water.

Before cooking, be sure to remove the labels from the can, once it is clean, put it in the pot and cover it with water.

When it starts to boil and you see the steam come out of the valve, count 15 minutes and then turn off the heat. Let cool a few hours, so you don’t burn yourself handling the hot can.

Another option you have is to open the can, empty its contents into a plastic container and microwave it for about 10 minutes. So you can have the candy at once. But beware, it will also be very hot, be careful!

