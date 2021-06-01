‘Express’: Maggie Civantos and Iván Escobar (‘Vis a vis’) meet in the first Spanish series of Starzplay

When the ‘Vis a vis: The Oasis’ team presented the miniseries that aired on FOX last year, everyone made it clear that it was a full stop. A farewell to ‘Vis a vis’ that put the accent on that relationship between Maca and Zulema that hooked the fans so much. And yes, it was goodbye, but the people who made the series have undoubtedly become fond of it: this project that has been presented to the press this Monday shows.

‘Express’, Starzplay’s first international original series, is Maggie Civantos’ meeting with Iván Escobar, one of those responsible for’ Vis a vis’ and the creator of the spin-off. An ambitious co-production of the streaming platform, The Mediapro Studio and Pantaya in which thriller and family drama converge.

“This trip is being very special and very beautiful and I feel very privileged and very lucky to embody a woman like Barbara”, said Civantos at a press conference. She plays the survivor of an express kidnapping who works as a negotiator in cases similar to hers. Barbara has formed a team to try to figure out who kidnapped her and why. “The series talks about fear, the victim of fear, and how when you don’t face fear takes its toll and haunts you. She is the victim of a bad decision, of wanting to bury a past, and months later she has to face it and she doesn’t know how “, has advanced Civantos.

“‘Express’ does not talk about express kidnappings, for us that is the elevator owner, but what we cared to tell is a kind of feeling that this society we live in exudes, completely rushed, electric: we buy express food, we travel express, divorces are express, sex is express, and also, in this case, crimes, “reflected Escobar, showrunner of the series and co-creator with Antonio Sánchez Olivas. The creator of ‘Aída’ has explained that this thriller mixes the drama of a trauma with a touch of “traditional comedy, more Spanish.”

‘Express’ will premiere in Spain and Latin America through Starzplay, and it will be seen in the US through PantaYa. The cast is made up of Civantos, the Argentine Esteban Meloni, Kiti Mánver, Vicente Romero, Loreto Mauleón, Ana Marzoa, the Mexican Bernardo Flores and Alba Planas.

The Spain guarantee

International successes in recent years such as ‘La casa de papel’, ‘Elite’ or ‘Vis a vis’ itself have put the series from Spain in the first league of world fiction. That is why Starzplay Europe has chosen our country to launch its first international co-production, something that the head of the platform Peter Tortorici has underlined: “We believed that Spain was a perfect place to start creating an Original Starzplay because of the talent in this market. : scriptwriters, actors, producers … all are of the highest level. It is rare to find people with the talent of Iván “.

The CEO of The Mediapro Studio, Laura Fernández Espeso, has added that the most important thing about ‘Express’ are its characters, especially Maggie Civantos’ Barbara: “We are always very attentive to how we represent the feminine in the Mediapro series. We have put a lot of intention and a lot of love in this and I think we have achieved it.”