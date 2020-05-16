Managua, May 16 . .- At first they were rumors, later they appeared in stealthy videos recorded at night with cell phones, but soon they were there, day and night, the so-called “express burials”, coffins transferred directly from the hospital to the cemetery, and that, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, have caused fear in Nicaragua.

The “express burials”, without records prior to the pandemic in Nicaragua, are caravans generally made up of a Ministry of Health (Minsa) van carrying a coffin, guarded by a police patrol and armed civilians on motorcycles that avoid photos or recordings, and they leave the hospitals to the cemeteries, where the coffin is buried in secrecy, by men dressed in white waterproof suits.

In Nicaragua, where there is no funeral without a wake, some with several days, nights and long days of jokes, the “express burials”, without family or farewells, are an anomaly that causes fear in the midst of a pandemic.

“Yesterday I saw a dead man pass by my house in a bag on my street, in a Hilux del Minsa, what a horrible thing! He is not the first to pass, at dawn too. In other words, my street is a corridor for the deaths of COVID-19, ”a neighbor of the Granada city cemetery, who preferred anonymity, told Efe for fear of reprisals from state authorities.

CULTURAL SHOCK

Members of the Interdisciplinary Scientific Committee, created to guide the scarce and confusing information of the Government on the pandemic, has warned that “express burials” cause concern and uncertainty, because the void left by a loved one is combined with the cultural shock that causes a coffin without mourners.

The fear is greater because, while testimonies of up to nine “express burials” appear in a day, the Government only reports 25 cases of COVID-19 and 8 deaths in two months, which leads Nicaraguans to believe that the authorities are hiding information and that the pandemic in Nicaragua is worse than is believed.

A report released this week by the independent Citizen Observatory COVID-19 reported at least 1,270 coronavirus cases and 233 deaths.

These data, which are not official, have been more credible since the “express burials” proliferated, since these, with coffins sealed and manipulated under extreme protection, are only characteristic of victims of Ebola, cholera or COVID-19, as they have pointed out. members of the Nicaraguan Medical Association.

However, “express burials” apparently are not unique to patients who die from the coronavirus.

In recent days, a woman from the city of Chinandega (northwest), who did not identify herself, disclosed a video recorded with a telephone about her discussion with the authorities of the Ministry of Health, the National Police, and paramilitaries, who applied a “burial express ”to his mother, despite the fact that she allegedly died of a disease unrelated to COVID-19, a condition of which, the complainant assured, her mother never presented symptoms.

A HIDDEN PROBLEM

An added problem with “express burials” is that family members don’t choose the cemetery, and they don’t always know where their loved one was buried.

These last cases are less known because, when they affect ruling families, they refuse to speak, since it would be betraying their leader, President Daniel Ortega, and when they touch dissidents, they remain silent to avoid retaliation from Sandinista officials or paramilitaries.

“Express burials” have been reported mainly in cities in the Pacific and in the northern and central areas of Nicaragua.

The disclosure of the “express burials”, through secretly recorded videos with cell phones, has upset Ortega’s wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo.

“They intend to create, continue creating, false realities, and using videos from other countries, pretending to make them believe that they are videos from Nicaragua,” said Murillo, the same day that an official media outlet confessed to creating a false news story about an “express burial”, although it was not known if the vice president was informed or if it was coordinated by the Communication Council, which she heads.

Murillo’s reaction unleashed memes of all kinds, with Efe photographs showing caravans of “express burials” in popular neighborhoods of Managua and Chinandega, with phrases such as “All this happened in New York, according to the companion”, “This photo corresponds to Paris ”or“ No need to be alarmed, these images are from Europe ”.

The National Coalition, which brings together various opposition political movements and parties, took it more seriously when denouncing “the Ortega-Murillo regime, which, in a context of dictatorship and denial of the epidemiological situation, continues to violate human rights, exposing citizenship to contagion, lack of transparency and misinformation about the situation of the pandemic in Nicaragua ”.

Whether accepted or denied, the “express burials” are part of the context of the pandemic in Nicaragua and the fear they now instigate competes with that of “La Carreta Nagua”, the mythical Nicaraguan carriage pulled by oxen and driven by Death, from which flee to the bravest.

