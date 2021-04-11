Exposure to the sun’s rays can reduce the risk of death from Covid-19, as revealed by a study carried out by researchers at the University of Edinburgh (Scotland) and which has been published in the British Journal of Dermatology.

To reach this conclusion, the experts compared all the deaths recorded by Covid-19 in the United States from January to April 2020 with the ultraviolet radiation levels of 2,474 US counties during the same time period.

Thus, they observed that people living in areas with the highest level of exposure to UVA rays, which constitutes the 95% of the sun’s ultraviolet light, had a lower risk of dying from Covid-19 compared to those with lower levels. The analysis was repeated in England and Italy with the same results.

The researchers took into account factors known to be associated with increased exposure to the virus and risk of death, such as age, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, population density, air pollution, temperature, and infection levels in local areas .

An explanation of the fewer deaths, which researchers are following, is that exposure to sunlight causes the skin to release nitric oxide, which can reduce the ability of the coronavirus to replicate, as has been found in some laboratory studies.

Previous research by the same group has shown that increased exposure to sunlight is related to a better cardiovascular health, with lower blood pressure and fewer heart attacks. As heart disease is a known risk factor for dying from Covid-19, this could also explain the latest findings.