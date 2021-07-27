Exposure to sunlight and risk of colorectal cancer

Inadequate exposure to sunlight, and more specifically to ultraviolet B light, may be associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer, especially in older people, judging by the results of a study in which they have been used data from 186 countries.

The point is that sunbathing more than you should can promote cancer, but that can also happen when you take it less than necessary.

Raphael Cuomo’s team, from the University of California, San Diego, United States, investigated possible associations between global levels of ultraviolet B light in 2017 and colorectal cancer rates in different countries and age groups in 2018.

The study authors found that a very low level of exposure to ultraviolet B light was significantly correlated with higher rates of colorectal cancer in all age groups of people living in the 186 countries included in the study. The association between a lower level of exposure to ultraviolet B light and the risk of colorectal cancer remained significant for those older than 45 years after taking into account other factors, such as skin pigmentation, life expectancy and smoking . Data on these factors were available for 148 countries.

For most people, getting enough sun, without excess, is a good way to help protect your health. (Photo: NPS)

The study authors suggest that less exposure to ultraviolet B light can lower vitamin D levels. Vitamin D deficiency has previously been associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer. According to the study authors, future research could directly look at the potential benefits that correcting vitamin D deficiencies would have for the prevention of colorectal cancer, especially in older age groups.

Estimates of the incidence of ultraviolet B light in each region of the world were made from data obtained by NASA’s Aura satellite in April 2017. Data on 2018 colorectal cancer rates for 186 countries were taken from the Global Cancer Database (GLOBOCAN).

Drawing on previous scientific literature and databases, the authors of the new study also collected data from 148 countries on skin pigmentation, life expectancy, smoking, stratospheric ozone (a naturally occurring gas capable of filtering radiation sun) and other factors that can influence health and exposure to ultraviolet B light. The countries with the least exposure to ultraviolet B light were Norway, Denmark and Canada, while the countries with the highest exposure to it were United Arab Emirates, Sudan, Nigeria and India.

The study authors caution that other factors can affect vitamin D levels as well as exposure to ultraviolet B light, such as vitamin D supplements, clothing, and air pollution, which were not included in the study. They also caution that the observational nature of the study does not allow for unequivocal conclusions about cause and effect, and that more research is needed to learn more about the relationship of ultraviolet B light and vitamin D to colorectal cancer.

The study, entitled “Could age increase the strength of inverse association between ultraviolet B exposure and colorectal cancer?”, Has been published in the academic journal BMC Public Health. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)