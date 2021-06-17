Exposure to nature during confinement was beneficial for mental health

A study carried out by the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology of the Autonomous University of Barcelona (ICTA-UAB) and the Institute of Public Health of the University of Porto (ISPUP) concludes that exposure to natural spaces during the first home confinement due to the covid-19 pandemic in 2020 it was beneficial for the mental health of Spanish and Portuguese citizens.

The research shows that, in Portugal, the people who during the first confinement maintained or increased contact with public natural spaces, such as parks and coastal areas, or who were able to contemplate these spaces from their homes, presented lower levels of stress, psychological alteration – such as sleep problems, concentration or decision making – and psychosomatic symptoms – headache and abdominal pain, chest pressure or fatigue.

In the case of Spain, who maintained or increased contact with private natural spaces, such as indoor plants or community green areas, presented lower levels of stress and psychosomatic symptoms. This could be due to the fact that Spain adopted more restrictive measures for foreign circulation during the period analyzed.

The investigation, published in the Environment International magazine, it was developed between the months of March and May 2020.

As explained Ana Isabel Ribeiro, ISPUP researcher and first author of the work together with Margarita Triguero-Mas of the ICTA-UAB, “we decided to study whether natural, public and private spaces had a beneficial effect on the mental health of Portuguese and Spanish citizens, helping them to better cope with the negative effects of confinement ”.

The survey covered aspects related to the frequency and type of exposure of people to natural spaces (public and private), before and during the first confinement

For her part, Margarita Triguero-Mas explains that “the people around us and ourselves talked about how we missed the Park that we crossed when going to the office or walking on the beach with our dogs, so we wanted to see to what extent contact with natural spaces was an important factor during confinement ”.

Various previous articles They have also shown the positive impact of contact with natural spaces on mental health, that is, in reducing stress, anxiety and improving psychological well-being as a whole.

“Taking into account what is described in the literature, we wanted to evaluate whether the people who enjoyed a greater exposure to natural spaces during the first confinement, they had better mental health indicators than those who had no contact with natural areas, ”explains Ribeiro.

At the same time, they wanted to investigate whether exposure to private natural spaces, such as interior gardens, orchards or plants, was more beneficial among Spanish citizens than among Portuguese, since Spain applied more stringent movement restriction measures than Portugal.

To carry out the research, the authors applied an online questionnaire, between March 27 and May 6, 2020, aimed at all citizens aged 18 years or older, residing in both countries.

The survey covered aspects related to the frequency and type of exposure of people to natural spaces (public and private), before and during the first confinement; mental health questions to assess stress levels, mental disorders, and psychosomatic symptoms, and sociodemographic issues. Of the more than 3,000 citizens who answered the questionnaire, 1,638 were Portuguese and 1,519 Spanish.

The Portuguese were more in contact with nature

In both countries, during the confinement, there was a significant reduction in the use of natural spaces public areas, such as beaches, parks and gardens, and an increase in contact with private natural spaces, such as building gardens, urban gardens and plants, especially in Spain. People who lived in single-family houses and flats located in cities were the ones who least maintained or increased their contact with public natural spaces in both countries.

In Spain, where the measures during the period analyzed were much more restrictive and it was prohibited to leave the house and public spaces were closed outdoors, the benefits of exposure to public natural spaces were not as relevant as in Portugal, but it was evidenced the importance of private natural elements. Among the Spanish citizens who participated in the study, the 66% decreased exposure frequency to public natural spaces (compared to 54% in Portugal).

Thus, in Spain, those who had the opportunity to continue dedicating or increasing the time dedicated to take care of your plants presented lower levels of stress, while those who could continue to enjoy or increase the time of use of community green spaces presented lower rates of somatization.

This is important for cities like Barcelona, ​​where newly constructed buildings rarely have balconies or vegetated community spaces.

Margarita Triguero-Mas

In the case of Spain, it stands out that the people who least maintained or increased the care of indoor plants were the people over 65 years, those who lived with several people in the home or those who were in a second residence during confinement. In contrast, the people who most maintained or increased the care of indoor plants were those with children, but without dependent adults.

“This study clearly demonstrates the benefit of natural spaces for the mental health of the population in a context of public health crisis,” says Ribeiro. “Public authorities and decision-makers should implement measures that facilitate access to public spaces of nature, in a safe and controlled manner, in the context of a pandemic. This is particularly important for the most socially and economically vulnerable population groups, and for those who have little access to these spaces in their private context ”, he emphasizes.

In addition, Triguero-Mas adds that “our study is especially important for cities such as Barcelona, where newly constructed buildings rarely have balconies or vegetated community spaces. It is important to reassess how remodeling or new homes can be healthier spaces that promote and prevent the health of the people who inhabit them ”.

Reference:

Ribeiro, AI, “Exposure to nature and mental health outcomes during COVID-19 lockdown. A comparison between Portugal and Spain”. Environment International.