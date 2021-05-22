Exposes her charms, Anastasia Kvitko in a flirty black top! | Instagram

The russian model Anastasia Kvitko caused more than sighs to her fans thanks to a video she shared where she was wearing a black top that showed her huge charms.

This video is part of his content on Instagram, 26 minutes ago he shared it on his account and surprisingly it already has more than 107 thousand views.

There is no doubt that thanks to his figure Anastasia kvitko became one of the favorite curvy models of Internet users, quickly her name is synonymous with a celebrity.

It seems that his fans are waiting for new content from “The Russian Kim Kardashian“, ready to give you all their love through the red hearts.

In her video she affirms that casual is quite comfortable, but that being elegant wins, although on few occasions we have seen her with casual outfits, Kvitko always gives it a twist and everything turns it into a glamorous outfit.

In addition to the black sleeveless top that reveals her charms, the model and businesswoman is wearing white pants and black tennis shoes that match her casual and elegant look.