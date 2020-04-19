According to a report prepared by representatives of the fishing industry, the sector’s exports fell 18% in the first two months of this year, representing a net loss of 50 million dollars. This situation placed fishing as the fourth item in falling sales abroad in the aforementioned period. Faced with this situation, they demand measures from the State to improve competitiveness.

Currently, the fishing sector represents more than 25 thousand jobs and exports 90% of its production, so the fall in international markets causes a scenario of great concern and uncertainty.

The report was prepared by the Association for the Development of Argentine Fishing (ADPA), the Council of Argentine Companies (CEPA), the Chamber of Shipowners and Fishing Freezers of Argentina (CAPeCA), the Chamber of Shipowners of Poteros of Argentina (CAPA), and the Chamber of the Argentine Fishing Industry (CAIPA).

In addition, the report included: the Argentine Chamber of Deep Sea Fishing Vessel Owners (CAABPA), the Association of Coastal Fishing Vessels (AEPC), the Union of Argentine Fishing Interests (UDIPA), the Chamber of Fishing Exporters Refrigerators ( CAFREXPORT), and the Argentine Patagonian Chamber of Fishing Industries (CAPIP).

The markets that contributed the most to the fall are China and the European Union, which together account for almost 60% of fish exports ($ 1,054 million). In the case of China, exports fell 40% in the first two months, while towards the European Union they fell by up to 30%, according to the product, highlighting especially the shipment of shrimp to Spain, which fell 28%.

In the case of exports to the Asian giant, the picture is complex. This country explains 23% of Argentine fishing exports, about 427 million dollars in 2019. Although shipments began to resume as restrictive measures were lifted and normalized, it must be borne in mind that the country will note its slower growth in decades so it will not be a driver of our exports.

In the case of Spain, the second most important market for the Argentine fishing sector, a report recently published by the Crisis Committee of the Spanish fishing sector has generated great concern among the country’s main fishing companies. The prices of products for hotels and restaurants have fallen more than 70% and a recovery is not expected in the near future. “This is extremely alarming since much of the demand in this country is associated with the tourism sector, taking into account that Spain attracts more than 80 million tourists per year,” they commented from the national fishing industry.

The report prepared by sectors of the national fishing industry also details the problems faced by exporters due to trade restrictions, through the implementation of non-tariff barriers to protect national producers. For example, Russia has established strong sanitary measures and controls that have caused serious inconveniences for some Argentine fishing companies, questioning their commercial quality control certificates, completely paralyzing access to a market of 140 million people who explain exports by more than $ 80 million per year.

In turn, Brazil, which is the first market in Latin America for Argentine fishing, has reinforced the task of the control agencies, causing delays at its borders and at port stations. As a result, there was a significant slowdown in shipments to Brazil, which stagnated in March after having grown 25% year-on-year in January and 12% in February, according to data from the Brazilian Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Services. This implies a disruption in an export flow of more than 100 million dollars annually.

In addition to the decline in external markets, internal obstacles are added, such as logistical problems, union conflicts, lack of services, and other measures that have impeded the normal operation of the fishing fleet. Due to this situation, the catches in the first quarter registered a decrease of 27% on average, and with falls of up to 89% in some Patagonian ports.

Taking these issues into account, the forecasts for the whole of 2020 for fish exports show a drop that could reach up to 30%, as a result of lower shipments in volume and international prices that continue to fall. However, from the fishing industry clarified that “all estimates under the current context have a high degree of uncertainty, so the drop could even be greater.”

Exports to the main markets (China, Spain, the United States and Italy) would decrease by around 350 million dollars. While the decline in other markets such as Russia, Southeast Asia and Brazil would cause a total reduction in exports, exceeding 500 million. As a result, in 2020 fish shipments would be around $ 1.3 billion, the lowest value in more than a decade.

“The sector faces an unprecedented world situation, which has implications for local and international game rules. Export is a genuine way to grow and create jobs. This will be possible to the extent that the State accompanies with a permanent adaptation to the changes imposed by the external market, improving our access, eliminating bureaucracy, modernizing procedures and contributing to the competitive improvement of the productive sectors. If we learn from this experience, the coronavirus should leave us a more agile and systemic trade ”, they stated from the fishing industry.