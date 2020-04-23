CHICAGO, Apr 23 (.) – Soybean, corn and wheat futures rose in the United States on Thursday as recent declines stimulated export demand for all three products, traders said.

* Opportunity buying and short position hedging contributed to the bullish tone, following a sell-off in all commodity markets, as the coronavirus pandemic hit demand.

* “None of the major products have solid support, but recent losses have been strong, and few speculators want to hold large short positions at these levels when there is a possibility that China will increase purchases,” he said in a note to clients. Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist at INTL FCStone.

* China is preparing to buy more than 30 million tons of crops for state reserves to protect itself from interruptions in the supply chain caused by the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to fulfilling the promise to buy more US crops, they said. three sources to ..

* China plans to add about 10 million tons of soybeans, 20 million tons of corn and 1 million tons of cotton to its state reserves, said two of the sources, who were informed of the government’s plan.

* “The rumors about Chinese purchases will not go away and if they ever wanted to shore up their reserves they will not find a better price,” said Charlie Sernatinger, global head of grain futures at ED&F Man Capital.

* Chicago soybean futures rose 4.25 cents to $ 8.4675 per bushel.

* July mild red winter wheat earned 1 cent at $ 5.4475 per bushel.

* Corn for the same month earned 1.25 cents at $ 3.26 per bushel.

(Report by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Sydney; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)