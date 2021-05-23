Explosive final trailer for season 4 on Netflix

The new trailer for the fourth season of ‘Elite‘gives us an intense preview of what the new episodes of the Netflix series will bring. The season opens next June 18. Everything you need to know about ‘Elite’.

Las Encinas is on fire: ‘Elite‘has published the final trailer for its fourth season and we are clear that there is going to be a party, fights and a lot of sex. Netflix series returns next June 18 with a cast that mixes repeating veterans and a select group of newcomers, and a new story that opens a different stage for the Spanish show created by Carlos Montero Y Darío Madrona.

Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau), Ander (Aron piper), Omar (Omar ayuso), Rebeca (Claudia Salas) and Cayetana (Georgina Amorós) return for the new course at the Las Encinas institute, which brings a new director (Diego Martin), who is also one of the most powerful businessmen in Europe. He is willing to redirect the school, which, according to him, has been out of control in recent years. His three children are among the new students: Ari (Carla Diaz), Mencía (Martina Cariddi) and Patrick (Manu Rios), three teenagers too used to always getting their way. His presence, and that of other new students such as Phillipe (Pol Granch), they will turn upside down the coexistence to which the veterans were accustomed.

This clash between the ‘Elite’ we know and the new ‘Elite’ is at the heart of a fourth season that looks this intense:

Eduardo Chapero Jackson Y Ginesta Guindal are the directors of this fourth season of the series, which features Jaime Vaca, David lorenzo, Almudena Ocana Y Esther morales as screenwriters and, of course, with Montero as executive producer.

And watch out! That, before the premiere on the 18th, Netflix has prepared some surprises for the fans of ‘Elite’ under the name of ELITE Week: from Monday 14 to Friday 18 June a series of short stories with unpublished plots that take place during the summer before the start of the new school year in Las Encinas will be released. These short films include Guzmán, Caye and Rebe (Monday, June 14), Nadia and Guzmán (Tuesday, June 15), Omar, Ander and Alexis (Wednesday, June 16), and Carla and Samuel (Thursday, June 17).

