Explosive cyclogenesis in the middle of May, with rains and a sharp drop in temperatures

Remember the weekend: almost 30 degrees, sunny, spring with a point of embarrassment. Normal, if you see that we are in May. Well, keep the memory warm for the days to come, because everything changes: an explosive cyclogenesis could let down a storm that will leave widespread showers on the Peninsula from next Sunday, as reported by Meteored. It still has no name assigned, as initial as it is, but the storm that takes the spring away from us at a stroke threatens to be called Mathieu.

The meteorology expert Francisco Martín points out that the month of May, which is facing its fourth day, is leaving a “succession of powerful storms” in mid-latitudes of the North Atlantic, and adds that, despite circulating on its “normal routes” one of them could affect the Peninsula from the end of this week and during the next week.

As he explains, these storms are subjected to drastic deepening processes due to the presence of a very intense polar jet, a vigorous “river” of wind that circulates at an altitude of about 9 kilometers, separating the cold (polar) air masses from the temperate ones ( subtropical).

Meanwhile, the anticyclone is settled on the Iberian Peninsula and these days it will leave a stable weather and with little rainfall until Saturday. During the week, temperatures will rise above 25 degrees Celsius and even reach as high as 30 degrees Celsius in the southern half and in the center.

Will be formed on Thursday

Already on Thursday, May 6, the meteorological portal foresees the formation of a “powerful storm” under the umbrella of the aforementioned intense polar jet.

