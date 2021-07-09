Explosion at birth; Japan rises

MEXICO CITY.

ANDOn August 6, 1945, at 8:15 a.m. in Hiroshima, approximately 100,000 people lost their lives as a result of the detonation of the atomic bomb. The Enola Gay plane, piloted by Paul Tibbets, flew over 9 kilometers until it released from its metallic belly the most lethal weapon that humanity has ever known. The target was the Aioi Bridge, but the wind caused it to fall directly on Shima’s surgical clinic.

80 kilometers from Hiroshima, a boy saw the light of the world for the first time that day. The devastating effect had reached the town of Miyoshi in the form of black rain that carried soot, dust, dirt and death. This baby, named Yoshinori Sakai, 19 years later, will be in charge of lighting the Olympic cauldron at the opening of the 1964 Tokyo Games, after climbing 172 steps and lighting a huge black pot that restored hope to the world.

Japan and the United States had fought since 1922 for control of the Pacific. By 1941, frontal war was declared. In the midst of these gloomy passages was the attack on Pearl Harbor, which would lead to the sad event of

Hiroshima, a city of military importance with concrete buildings, but which generally had wooden houses. At seven in the morning the alarms sounded for a possible attack by United States planes, but when they did not perceive threats, the citizens continued with their normal activities, an hour and 15 minutes later, it was a box of ashes.

Seeing the destructive effect, the Enola Gay’s co-pilot, Captain Robert Lewis, only managed to exclaim, “My God, what have we done?”

The son of athletes, Yoshinori Sakai grew up amid devastation and the dire need for rebuilding. However, his words were an elixir of rebirth, “happily I do not know anything about the war, I have grown free of worries”. He shaped his body by being part of the Waseda University athletics team, without his performance at the Tokyo Olympics being relevant. Two years later he won the 200 meter dash at the Asian Games and after graduating he became a television commentator for more than three decades.

The Organizing Committee symbolized the reconstruction of the country after the atomic bomb with Yoshinori Sakai, born on the same day of the attack. Beyond that, his image striding into the Olympic stadium caused the admiration of the world. Soon Japan would dazzle with impeccable Games, laid out on eight highways, splendid buildings and a monorail. Technology with electronic scoreboards made its way in competitions and multicolored balloons and 8 thousand pigeons were released at the inauguration.

After Sakai lit the cauldron, Japanese air force planes left a white trail forming the Olympic rings in a luminous sky. Excited, Emperor Hirohito, with the same tone of voice with which he accepted the surrender in 1945, declared the start of the games.

Japan emerged into the world again, with the baby born the day a bomb killed more than 100,000 people.

