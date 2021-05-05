Exploring our third brain | Health News

Share

I know the title of this article is likely to I have surprised you.

Because we only have one brain, the one that lives inside our skull, right?

Well, I have to tell you that this is not the case … Actually, we have three brains. The brain, heart and intestine.

And today we are going to explore this brain located in our abdomen so that you know that your emotional health also depends on it.

If we focus only on the more mechanical functions of the intestine, we would say that it is responsible for our digestion and absorbing the nutrients from the food we eat. This in itself is essential for our survival, but the intestine keep more secrets…

Something curious is that the 95% of serotonin that our body produces, the intestine does. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that gives us calm, serenity and happiness. But it also regulates our sleep behavior, appetite, and general well-being. Our emotional health also depends on the health of our intestines.

Each emotion produces a different response in your gut. Anger causes the intestine to contract and produce a lot of acid, while slowing down the evacuation of waste that is not useful. When we are depressed, the intestines hardly move. When we are stressed, digestion becomes paralyzed and the blood that irrigated this area of ​​your body moves to the muscles so that you can flee or defend yourself from the threat you are experiencing (Mayer, E., 2017).

Each person responds in a way to stress, anxiety and emotions And one way to connect with the emotional world is by observing our intestinal function. The key is in observation.

The microbiota

Our intestines have a wide variety of microbes that help us maintain health. A healthy intestine has 1,000 species different from bacteria Your microbiota weighs around 1 kilogram and represents the 70% of your immune system.

These bacteria help us digest some substances that our body is not able to digest on its own.

When we are born, our body does not have any bacteria. During vaginal delivery, the bacteria present in this part of the mother’s body, begin to create the community of beneficial bacteria for us, especially in the intestine. This is changing due to the high number of caesarean sections that have been carried out in recent decades, which will undoubtedly influence the colony of microbes that the baby acquires.

The gut microbiota is sensitive to stress, anxiety and depressionIn fact, it is sensitive to everything we feel, as the brain informs it of what is happening up there. But the microbes in the gut not only listen, they actually modulate emotional states, sending signals to the brain to regulate what we feel.

Is essential take care of our microbiota to ensure good physical and mental health. Some tips that you can follow to keep it healthy are: maintain a healthy and balanced diet, avoid processed foods, consume probiotics that are present in kefir, cheese, yogurt or pickles dipped in vinegar. You must also take care of your emotions to keep your microbiota healthy, regulate your stress, reduce your anxiety and experience peace and serenity.

The enteric nervous system

Your gut has between 200-600 million neurons, especially located in the spinal cord. These neurons maintain a constant conversation with brain neurons, influencing emotions such as anxiety, sadness, responses to pain or even our performance in social relationships (Annahazi, A., Schemann, M., 2020).

The information from this organ is so important that it has its own nervous system, the enteric nervous system. It extends from the esophagus to the anal sphincter, having branches to the liver, gallbladder, biliary tract and pancreas. The brain communicates with this enteric nervous system, through hormones (Annahazi, A., Schemann, M., 2020).

The functions of this enteric nervous system are: regulate the motility (movement) of the muscles of the intestine, secrete water and ions, absorption of vitamins and nutrients and release endocrine mediators -hormones or neurotransmitters- (Annahazi, A., Schemann, M. , 2020).

It is no accident that intuition is physically expressed in your gut. It is usually that feeling that your “guts” tell you if something is right or wrong. So the next time you feel these sensations that a deep wisdom is trying to guide you, don’t reject it, it is the intelligence of your gut is speaking to you.

Now you know that your third brain lives in your abdomen and that you can do many things to keep it strong and healthy. Listen to your gut to connect more deeply with yourself.

Annahazi, A., Schemann, M. (2020). The enteric nervous system: “A little brain in the gut.” Neuroforum 2020; 26 (1): 31-42. doi: 10.1515 / nf-2019-0027.

Mayer, E. (2017). Thinking with the Stomach. How the relationship between digestion and the brain affects health and mood. Barcelona, ​​Penguin Random House Editorial group.

